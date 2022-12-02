Abuse is something that no one wants to go through but unfortunately, there are some cruel people out there who are looking to victimize others. Being abused can happen in a variety of situations and at any age.

Despite what this scenario might have been, it’s important to get justice for the abuse that you’ve received. However, big or small that abuse might have been, it’s still abuse. With that being said, here are some helpful steps to take when being subjected to abuse.

Recognize that it is abuse

Abuse is something that the victim doesn’t always recognize at first. For example, it might be their age, perhaps as a child . Not realizing that these actions whether physical or mental, are not normal outside the confines of their own life.

When it comes to abuse, it comes in a variety of forms, and spotting this abuse can be instant or it can take time. Sometimes, it takes the attention of others to bring it to light. The first step is recognizing that this is abuse and that you’ve become a victim of said abuse. The more confidence you can be in knowing the abuse, the more it can be leveraged to get the justice you deserve.

Note and record any occasions of abuse

As hard and as difficult as it may be to do, try to note and record any and all occasions of abuse. Whether it’s all already happened or it’s currently ongoing, it’s important to note it all down for evidence that might be used legally later on.

Noting it down is one thing but being able to record footage or audio sounds can help greatly when it comes to garnering as much evidence as possible.

Lawyer up

To help with abuse allegations, it’s best to lawyer up because facing it alone or going any further, requires legal aid. Depending on the type of abuse, may depend on which law firms you approach. Whether that’s abuse by therapist or family abuse, there are, unfortunately, a lot of areas that are covered. Some are more specialized in some than others.

Be sure to get a good lawyer for where legal action may be taken.

Keep an eye on your mental well-being

When it comes to your mental health , this is something that can be significantly affected by experiencing abuse. It’s something that should be prioritized when going through a tough time like this.

Think about the help that you can get for the mental health side of things, whether that’s spending time with a healthcare professional or with friends/family you trust.

Remember that you’re a victim

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that you’re the victim and that you shouldn’t be made to feel guilty or your experience feels invalidated. Trust in your experience and the truth of the situation so that you can go in with confidence and a bold attitude.

Being subjected to abuse should be taken seriously when it’s exposed so be ready to fight.

