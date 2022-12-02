Read full article on original website
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to Las Vegas. The famous rock band announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, Live Nation announced Monday. St. Vincent and King Princess will be guests for the performance.
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast works as a barista
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We have a new challenge!. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wanted to see if News 3's Chloe Koast has what it takes to be a barista for a day. She went to Funny Library to serve up some coffee beverages and have a "latte" fun. Have...
9th anniversary of Mondays Dark
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday's Dark is celebrating its 9th anniversary, and you're invited!. Joining me now with more is creator Mark Shunock.
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
First-ever Korean pop-up shop hosted at Container Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever Korean pop-up shop wrapped up its final day at Container Park. Fans enjoyed exclusive merchandise, live music, and performances from local dance crews. The local K-pop community continues to grow following the success of the BTS takeover back in April. "I think the...
THINIGS TO DO: Christmas dinner specials across Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spend the Christmas season with holiday feasts all across the valley. Check out the list below to grab a bite from holiday dinner specials throughout Las Vegas. Aquarius Casino Resort. Café Aquarius. Café Aquarius is offering a 6-day holiday feast to kick off the...
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
Las Vegas Metro Police Department hosts annual 'Badges and Bows' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some of our bravest locals are helping those in need this holiday season. On Sunday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, in partnership with St. Jude's Ranch, held a toy drive in the northwest part of the valley. The 6th annual "Badges and Bows" event...
Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas show due to 'feeling unwell'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band Aerosmith canceled their Friday night show on the Strip. The band was set to perform at Park MGM for their Deuces are Wild residency. According to the band's Twitter account, lead singer Steven Tyler is feeling "unwell and unable to perform." The Twitter...
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs recognize CCSD's longest-tenured teacher with award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs are rewarding local teachers for their hard work. The professional lacrosse team handed out its first “Teacher of the Game” award on Monday to the Clark County School District’s longest-tenured teacher. Pennie Edmond works at Bonanza High...
Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
Animal Foundation hosting free vaccine and microchip event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you have a furry friend that needs vaccines and a microchip?. The Animal Foundation is partnering with national nonprofit Petco Love to host a free pet vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Animal Foundation campus located at 655 North Mojave Road.
Las Vegas Desert Dogs host youth lacrosse clinic for Indigenous community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs hosted an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community on Saturday. The Las Vegas Native American community was joined by members of the Fort Mohave tribe in Northwest Arizona and CCSD’s Indian Education Opportunities program to learn the basics of lacrosse.
Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas set attendance record
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A ton of cowboys and cowgirls made their way into Las Vegas over the weekend. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas, which run until Dec. 10, had the highest single-day attendance ever on Saturday. For the Wrangler NFR, Saturday's performance...
Elf, The Polar Express return to Cinemark theaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holiday spirit with classic Christmas films. Cinemark is putting fan-favorite Christmas movies back on the big screen this season. Guests can relax to Elf at Cinemark theaters from Dec. 2 - 8. The Polar Express will be available on Dec. 11 and...
Lake Mead hosts 44th annual Parade of Lights
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Parade of Lights has been a tradition for over 40 years and people hope the National Parks Service does its part in order to make sure it continues. Colors of Christmas lit up the night sky at Lake Mead on Saturday as families dazzled at the annual Parade of Lights.
Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
Crash involving 2 bicyclists closes intersection of Charleston and Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a crash in the east valley. On Saturday at 5:04 p.m., authorities reported to a crash involving a vehicle and two bicyclists at the intersection of Charleston and Nellis. Authorities said the two people riding the bicycle were transported to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.
