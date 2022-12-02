Seahawks player pays touching tribute to fallen friend

A Seattle Seahawks player will pay tribute this weekend to a fallen friend of his due to gun violence.

Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant revealed his plans to pay homage to a longtime friend of his. Bryant said at the team’s media availability on Thursday that he would wear special cleats to honor friend Dailyn Ferguson, who was shot and killed back in May.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times tweeted , “Coby Bryant’s cleats Sunday pay honor to a longtime friend, Dailyn Ferguson, who was shot and killed in May. They also bring attention to The Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence.”

Condotta also provided a glimpse of the cleats as well. He tweeted a picture of them after the initial tweet.

Bryant will lace these cleats up as part of the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” week during Week 13. He and other players in the NFL already intended to raise awareness of gun violence by wearing special cleats. That included Brian Robinson Jr., the Washington Commander running back who was a victim of gun violence this summer .

The Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence is a non-profit that works to prevent gun violence in Bryant’s home state. You can visit their website at ohioceasefire.org.

