ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

H-E-B is doing its part to help feed Houstonians as the holiday season kicks into overdrive.

The first 5,000 cars to drive through Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston on Saturday morning will receive free hot meals and a box of non-perishables from the Texas-based grocer.

H-E-B is anticipating people will begin lining up at 7 a.m. for the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.

"Inflation hasn't been friendly for any of us," Martha Barrera, H-E-B public affairs manager, said. "The community has been great to us, so we want to give back."

Food giveaways across the area have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.

"Food insecurity is not about food; food security is about income," Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene said. "You can't pay 90% of rent or utilities, but you can pay 90% of your food - it might just mean your children are going hungry."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that eating at home went up 14% from October 2021 to October 2022 , and demand at the Houston Food Bank has gone up accordingly.

"Inflation has impacted families, so they're right back in the position of not being able to make end's meet," Greene said.

You can text SYH2022 to 71777 to make a monetary donation to the Houston Food Bank as part of ABC13's annual Share Your Holidays event.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 3

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com

Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do

HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
realtynewsreport.com

Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend

HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
Food Beast

KFC Launching A Food Truck To Provide 70,000 Meals To Families In Need

It's the holidays, which means the best time of year, and where brands give back. This year, KFC is teaming up with Blessings in a Backpack to 'Share a Bucket' and provide nearly 70,000 meals to kids and families in need. One in six American children struggle with food insecurity...
cw39.com

Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
KSAT 12

Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward

HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Fifth Ward residents tired of waiting for action after soil samples confirm presence of toxic dioxin near contaminated railyard

Has your health been affected by contamination in your neighborhood? Send us an email: kwatkins@houstonpublicmedia.org. For most of her life, Sandra Edwards has lived on Lavender Street near the railyard in Houston's Fifth Ward Neighborhood. Growing up she remembers a vibrant community with backyard gardens. "People here had gardens in...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
papercitymag.com

California Sushi Favorite Opens in Houston’s New Park Place Development — Your First Look at Ten Sushi

John Reed and Leslie Nguyen, owners of Daily Dose Hospitality, have brought Houston a California restaurant dubbed Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar. (Photo by Dylan McEwan) Southern California restauranteurs Leslie Nguyen and John Reed — creators of Daily Dose Hospitality and best known in Houston for bringing the wildly popular boozy Bosscat from Newport Beach to the Batyou City — have just opened another Cali-born and bred restaurant inside the loop.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy