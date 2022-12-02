H-E-B food giveaway: Retailer giving back to community as 'inflation hasn't been friendly'

H-E-B is doing its part to help feed Houstonians as the holiday season kicks into overdrive.

The first 5,000 cars to drive through Delmar Stadium in northwest Houston on Saturday morning will receive free hot meals and a box of non-perishables from the Texas-based grocer.

H-E-B is anticipating people will begin lining up at 7 a.m. for the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event.

"Inflation hasn't been friendly for any of us," Martha Barrera, H-E-B public affairs manager, said. "The community has been great to us, so we want to give back."

Food giveaways across the area have seen long lines this season, as higher prices are forcing Houstonians to make difficult spending decisions.

"Food insecurity is not about food; food security is about income," Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene said. "You can't pay 90% of rent or utilities, but you can pay 90% of your food - it might just mean your children are going hungry."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that eating at home went up 14% from October 2021 to October 2022 , and demand at the Houston Food Bank has gone up accordingly.

"Inflation has impacted families, so they're right back in the position of not being able to make end's meet," Greene said.