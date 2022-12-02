November jobs report expected to show strong seasonal jobs: How you can turn them into full-time

Despite a looming recession, employers are expected to have hired a number of workers this holiday season, and there are ways you can turn the seasonal job into full-time.

Holiday shopping brings more than deals. It also gives people a lot of work.

"Every fall, we always get job growth because there is a lot of seasonal employment," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow said.

We'll see just how many found work in the jobs report released on Friday. Economists estimate it'll show 200,000 jobs added in November.

While it's expected to show growth in retail and other positions boosted by holiday shopping, not all industries are expected to do well.

"We've seen the real estate market cool," Castrow explained. "Those houses are staying on the market a little bit longer. Anything related to that, that's probably where you'll see some of the job losses."

Real estate and finance aren't the only industries that could cool. A looming recession could impact many others.

To secure your job, experts say, starts with a positive mindset. "Be grateful that you do have a good, secure job," Castrow said.

Next, you can look for ways to enhance your job position. "That means making sure people understand what you're doing," Castrow said. "Be very communicative. What are you doing to contribute to the bottom line for that employer?"

Lastly, look for gaps you can improve. This can be within the company or yourself.

If you're lacking in an area, consider online learning to boost your skills. Even though there's concern the economy could slow down, experts say there's still time to land a job.

"We are not yet in a full-on recession," Castrow explained. "Right now, there are still opportunities to land good jobs."

This year, the National Retail Federation said a record of nearly 200 million Americans shopped in-store or online from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. To keep up with demand, experts say stores still need workers.

"They still need those frontline retail workers because people are still going to the brick-and-mortar stores to do that holiday shopping," Castrow said.

It's not just retail. Warehouse and delivery companies need help too.

A lot of the jobs are seasonal. However, it doesn't mean you can't keep it after this month.

Experts advise that you also start by showing you're dependable.

"Employers need to know that they have people that will show up on time for every one of their shifts," Castrow explained.

Next, make sure you show you can follow how the business operates. "Especially during the holidays, things are rushed," Castrow said. "Things are frenzied. So, there are processes in place where you want to come in as a new employee, and you want to come in and emphasize you can come in and follow those directions."

Lastly, learn about the employer. Not just about the job you have now but more about the company and the types of positions that are full-time once the holiday season is over.

"What is the core of that business, and how can the skills you brought with you from your previous job apply to the open positions with this new employer," Castrow said.

If you're looking for work or need help with a resume, or interview practice, you can contact Workforce Solutions for free services. You can contact the ABC13 hotline to reach a recruiter at (713) 243-6663.

FULL JOB FAIR: This week's job fair features openings from four employers, including Pepsi. The company is looking for sales representatives and mechanics.