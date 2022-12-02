ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Pantone's 2023 color of the year isn't Barbiecore pink – though it isn't far off

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Pantone 's 2023 color of the year isn't Barbiecore pink – though the color institute knows well how hot pink has taken over the color-sphere over the past several months.

The Pantone Color Institute has chosen Viva Magenta as its next color of the year: a "powerful and empowering" color that "encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint," the organization says, terms many also used to describe the Barbie-inspired hot pink color that swept the fashion world this summer. But ultimately, Pantone determined that Viva Magenta was more all-encompassing of the current moment as well as forecasting what colors will continue to prevail on runways, emerging technology and home decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqY7n_0jUT7is700
Pantone's 2023 color of the year is Viva Magenta. Courtesy Pantone

"It's not to say we didn't love the hot pink – we worked with Valentino on their Pink PP . We love it," says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, referencing the fashion house's signature hot pink color, which partnered with Pantone earlier this year.

"We love the impactful statement made by Barbiecore, but we feel that this is the bigger picture play," Pressman adds. "I don't want to minimize the hot pink because to me, the biggest statement about that was embracing life. That's also a very celebratory, standout statement."

Who gets to be a Barbie doll? New all-pink Barbiecore trend invites everyone to the Dream House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNukt_0jUT7is700
Pantone's 2023 color of the year is Viva Magenta. Courtesy Pantone

Pantone describes Viva Magenta as a "nuanced crimson red tone that presents a balance between warm and cool" that ultimately stands as "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time."

How can you incorporate Viva Magenta into your life? Pantone expects to see it pop up more and more in interior design, technology and fashion.

"Coming down the runways, we are seeing this color and we're going to see even more of it next year. It's a very powerful statement," says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uJSSe_0jUT7is700
Gigi Hadid attends the 2022 Met Gala in a Viva Magenta-esque look by Versace. Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

As it has over the past several years, the color institute is partnering with the immersive, experimental art space Artechouse. Beginning Saturday, the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Experience will be open to the public at Artechouse Miami.

Since 2000, Pantone's team of color experts have analyzed color trends and influences from entertainment, art, fashion, design, travels and other lifestyle inspirations to arrive at a color that highlights top global trends.

Past Pantone colors of the year include: Very Peri, a playful purple (2022), Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a cheery butter yellow (2021), Classic Blue (2020), Living Coral (2019), Ultra Violet (2018) and Greenery (2017).

Last year: Pantone's 2022 color of the year symbolizes how COVID-19 has transformed the world

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, Pantone's 2023 color of the year isn't Barbiecore pink – though it isn't far off

