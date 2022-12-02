Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Ashon Nesbitt lined up as next Florida Housing Coalition CEO
Nesbitt will take over at a time when rising home prices and an influx of new Floridians has exacerbated the state’s affordable housing crunch. Ashon Nesbitt will step in as CEO of the state’s top housing nonprofit at the start of the new year. Nesbitt will take over...
floridapolitics.com
Dane Eagle flies from DEO just ahead of lobbying ban extension
He credited Gov. DeSantis for unemployment improvements made during his tenure. Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle resigned as head of the state agency. In a resignation letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, he thanked Florida’s chief executive for the opportunity to head the Department of Economic Opportunity at...
floridapolitics.com
James Madison Institute property insurance paper targets attorney fees ahead of Special Session
“In order to restore sanity and predictability to the state’s insurance system, one-way attorney fee laws must be repealed ..." With the Legislature poised to return to the Capitol on Dec. 12 for a Special Session to pass changes to the state’s property insurance laws amid a free-falling market, Tallahassee-based conservative think tank James Madison Institute released a paper outlining steps to solve the issue.
floridapolitics.com
Legal question: Are police officers victims when they shoot someone in line of duty?
The answer will determine whether those officers' identities can be shielded from the public. The Florida Supreme Court will consider arguments Wednesday in Tallahassee in a case that considers whether the identities of police officers who kill civilians in violent encounters can be withheld from the public. Law enforcement is...
floridapolitics.com
Terry Rhodes out as FLHSMV Executive Director
Rhodes has led FLHSMV since 2014. Terry Rhodes is stepping down as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) ahead of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. The Republican Governor announced Rhodes’ departure, which comes after nearly 8 years as FLHSMV’s Executive Director. He made...
floridapolitics.com
New poll shows Utah Republicans prefer Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump
Florida's Governor continues to demonstrate national appeal. Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to perform well in very early 2024 polling against Donald Trump, even in states far away from Florida. The latest example of the Governor’s strength nationally comes from Utah, where a new survey shows DeSantis well ahead of the...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Jonathan Rees joins Smith Bryan & Myers
Rees is the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith Bryan & Myers. “Jonathan Rees has established himself as a relentless advocate operating with the highest integrity and we are excited to...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.5.22
Wake up right with Sunburn — big scoops and other news about Florida politics. Spotted at the 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Brian Ballard and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. ___. Jonathan Rees, the former Director of State Government Affairs for Anheuser-Busch, is joining the lobbying firm Smith...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 12.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking action against a Miami company for routing foreign-based robocalls to the United States. The Attorney...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22
DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: AELC, Children’s Forum announce new leadership
AELC's new Executive Director is Molly Grant. Erin Smeltzer will serve as The Children's Forum CEO. The Association of Early Learning Coalitions has welcomed Molly Grant as its new Executive Director and Jessica Fowler as Deputy Director. The AELC is a nonprofit that supports 30 early learning coalitions across the...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
The turkey guys have a vision for what comes next. As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for NAS Pensacola shooting remembrance
Tuesday marks three years since a terrorist killed three U.S. Navy sailors. Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering flags at half-staff to remember the 2019 shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Tuesday marks three years since a terrorist shot three U.S. Navy sailors dead and injured eight others. In a memo...
floridapolitics.com
One million dollars will get you VIP tickets to Ron DeSantis inauguration festivities
Five top donors will be named Inauguration Chairs. Five lucky groups can pay for VIP access to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration for the price of $1 million. The package is the top prize for donations to the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). Paying top dollar earns VIP tickets and more, including recognition as an “Inauguration Chair” Sponsor in the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.
floridapolitics.com
Acceleration of digitization brings new challenges & opportunities for CISOs, CIOs
Two recommendations for CISOs working on competing for talent and closing their workforce gap. Over the past three years, the acceleration of digitization and the increasing sophistication of technology have multiplied the cyber risks faced by state and local governments. Today’s threats range from foreign state-sponsored espionage and zero-day attacks...
floridapolitics.com
Report: Number of rapes spiked in 2021 while overall crime rate decreased
Rape was the only category of violent or property crime to see in increase from 2020 to 2021. A new report looking at crime in Florida shows an 8.3% overall drop in 2021 compared to the previous year, with all categories of violent and property crime showing a decrease except for one: rape.
floridapolitics.com
Space Force launches new regional headquarters in Tampa
Florida officials have sought a Space Force headquarters since early 2019. America’s newest military branch is broadening its footprint in the Sunshine State. On Friday, Space Force opened its second regional headquarters in Tampa under U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The broadened operations at MacDill Air Force Base “will play a significant role in supporting CENTCOM’s growing need for space-based capabilities such as satellite navigation, communications and missile warnings,” a Wednesday press note from the command said.
Comments / 1