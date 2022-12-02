Read full article on original website
Muskegon man takes plea deal for killing girlfriend, hiding her body for months
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man is facing prison time when he’s sentenced next month for killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside his apartment for months. The man, Timothy Lee-Houston Day, avoided a potential life sentence – if convicted as charged – by accepting Muskegon County prosecutors’ agreement.
GRPD release footage of the Dec. 1 deadly shootout with police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly after a press conference with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the department released footage from yesterday's deadly shootout with police. The suspect, Patrick Jones, was accused of murdering 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October and has been evading police ever since. Jones was spotted...
17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
GRPD Chief provides updates on police shootout with homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Chief Winstrom provided details in a press conference Friday afternoon about a deadly shootout between police and a homicide suspect. The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 1 where GRPD officers encountered 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who is accused of killing 30-year-old...
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
Homicide suspect dead after shootout with GRPD on city's southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a wanted homicide suspect is dead after a shootout with police that spanned multiple blocks Thursday afternoon. Police say that six officers responded to a tip from Silent Observer involving a homicide suspect on Thursday. Earlier this week, law...
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Suspect arrested, drugs and weapons seized in West Michigan police operation
On Friday, officers in Muskegon recovered over 300 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and meth and took the alleged distributor into custody. Police also recovered a 9mm Glock pistol.
Police: Man shot by relative near Kalamazoo
A man was shot by a relative near Kalamazoo on Thursday, police say.
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Kent County fire crews working Sand Lake house fire; Five sent to hospital
SAND LAKE, Mich — Fire crews in northern Kent County are working a house fire in Solon Township. Dispatchers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the first call came in around 6:35 a.m. to a home in Sand Lake between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue on 21 Mile Road.
Police investigating Northwest Grand Rapids stabbing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man was injured Wednesday, Nov. 30 in a stabbing in Northwest Grand Rapids. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Grand Rapids police said there was an argument between two people over a trespassing issued when one of the person used a box cutter to cut the other person.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Judge: Woman charged in son’s death competent to stand trial
A Michigan woman is competent to stand trial for her role in the death of her 15-year-old son, who was allegedly subjected to ice baths while malnourished, a judge has ruled.
Lansing man faces five years in prison after pulling gun on police
A man accused of pointing a gun at a group of police officers pled guilty to a felony firearm charge on Wednesday.
