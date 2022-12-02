Read full article on original website
Orange County boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in first CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams are ranked in the top 10 in the first CIF polls of the season released on Monday. La Habra, coming off a big week at the Mariko Memorial Classic in Irvine, is ranked first in the 3A poll. Yorba Linda is second, Newport Harbor third and Laguna Hills sixth in 3A.
Beach Bash Boys Basketball Tournament runs this week at CdM and Newport Harbor
Portola players take part in introductions before Friday’s Mariko Memorial Classic. The Bulldogs, coached by Brian Smith, compete in the Beach Bash Tourney this week. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High and Newport Harbor High Schools will be the site of the 2022 Beach Bash...
Updates on CIF Regional Championship Football Bowl Games for Saturday night, Dec. 3
A big weekend of high school football continues on Saturday, Dec. 3 as four Orange County teams compete in CIF State Regional Bowl Games. OC Sports Zone will provide updates on our scoreboard and have photos and stories after the games Saturday night. We also have coverage of high school...
Ocean View, Tesoro, Irvine, Crean Lutheran, La Habra and San Juan Hills capture victories
OCEAN VIEW 89, AMBASSADOR TORRANCE 49: Senior Tyler Pham scored 26 points to lead Ocean View (4-6) to a non-league win. Sophomore Caleb Kim had 11 points and senioir Peyton Guerrero had 19 points. Ambassador (0-3) was led by Eddie Yu with 21 points. TESORO 68, LAGUNA BEACH 47: The...
PHOTOS: Yorba Linda’s magical season ends with loss to Liberty in regional bowl game
Yorba Linda running back William Saucedo gains yards for the Mustangs in the first half of Saturday’s bowl game. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda High School’s football team, after 14 straight wins and a CIF Division 3 championship, had its memorable season end Saturday night when Liberty of Bakersfield rallied for a 41-28 victory in the CIF State Regional Divison 1A game at Yorba Linda.
Impressive debut winner Faiza set for Grade 1 Starlet
Faiza, an extremely impressive debut winner Nov. 12 at Del Mar, will be supplemented for $10,000 to the Grade I, $300,000-guaranteed Starlet Saturday at Los Alamitos. The Starlet, which is for fillies at 1 1/16 miles, is the first of four stakes events for 2-year-olds to be run during the six-day Winter Thoroughbred meet. Opening day is Friday, Dec. 9. First post each racing day (Dec. 9-11 and 16-18) is 12:30 p.m.
Celebrating the Life of Newport Beach Community Leader and Former Mayor Evelyn Hart
Former Newport Beach Mayor and longtime community leader Evelyn Hart passed away on November 23 at age 91 after trying to recover from a stroke. According to her obituary, Hart was born on January 24, 1931, in Phoenix Arizona. Hart’s family moved to Oklahoma, and then to Oregon and finally to Newport Beach in the 1950s.
Certified results of 2022 Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Certified results of North Orange County Community College District Governing Board election
Certified results of Los Alamitos City Council election
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, December 6, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of...
Anaheim’s District 4 seat vacant with state Assembly election of former Council member Valencia
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4. 2022) — Anaheim’s District 4 City Council seat is currently vacant following the November 2022 election of former Council member Avelino Valencia to the California Assembly representing the 68th district, which includes Anaheim. Valencia’s City Council resignation is effective Sunday, Dec. 4. He is...
98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons and A Boy Band Christmas hit the road with an all-new holiday special
Jeff Timmons from the band 98 Degrees is back at it this year with “A Boy Band Christmas” for a special holiday tour. The band did something similar last year on ABC that ended up being a big hit and now they are back and better than ever. Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, Jamie Jones from All-4-One, Erik Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera make up this year’s boy band as they sing some of your favorite holiday songs.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Passing of Evelyn Hart, New Animal Shelter
This week I would like to pay tribute to a Newport Beach legend who recently passed away at the age of 91, the Honorable Evelyn Hart. Evelyn was a 71-year resident of Newport Beach who was deeply involved in civic life and community service for many decades. She served for 16 years on the City Council, including two terms as Mayor.
Anaheim to usher in new mayor, three incoming City Council members on Tuesday
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Dec. 4, 2022) — Anaheim is set administer the oath of office and swear in a new mayor and three other incoming City Council members on Tuesday. The incoming mayor and Council members were elected by Anaheim voters in the Nov. 8 election, the results of were certified on Dec. 2 after several weeks of vote counting by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
Corona del Mar Christmas Walk on December 4 Draws Thousands of People
Just like the good old, pre covid daze, the Corona del Mar Christmas Walk was back and better than ever. Big crowds of happy people, many in costumes, some eating and/or drinking, and everyone having a great time. Some great entertainment especially the Newport Beat in front of Brueggers Bagels....
City of Irvine to Host a Swearing-In Ceremony for Newly Elected Councilmembers
The community is invited to the City of Irvine’s swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected City Councilmembers Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Councilmember-elect Kathleen Treseder, Councilmember Larry Agran, and Mayor Farrah N. Khan, who have both been re-elected, will be sworn into office for their respective terms. The event is available to view live on ICTV, which is available on Cox Communications Channel 30, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, cityofirvine.org/ictv, and youtube.com/ictv30.
Santa Ana man killed in a DUI crash by another Santa Ana man, in Westminster
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was killed after a pickup truck collided with a sedan in Westminster on Sunday, Dec. 4. Police investigators suspect alcohol was involved in the crash. The vehicles crashed at around 1 a.m., at the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection, according...
A CHP officer was injured in a crash involving a suspected DUI driver, in Garden Grove
A CHP officer was injured when a suspected DUI driver slammed into the rear of his vehicle on the westbound 22 Freeway in Garden Grove, trapping him inside, according to ONSCENE.TV. The incident was reported at around 8:45 p.m., according to the OCFA. The CHP officer had pulled over on...
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, December 5, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
