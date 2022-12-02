Jeff Timmons from the band 98 Degrees is back at it this year with “A Boy Band Christmas” for a special holiday tour. The band did something similar last year on ABC that ended up being a big hit and now they are back and better than ever. Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, Jamie Jones from All-4-One, Erik Michael Estrada of O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera make up this year’s boy band as they sing some of your favorite holiday songs.

16 HOURS AGO