Castaic Motel Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Castaic motel fire prompted a response from firefighters Monday afternoon. Around 12:50 p.m. Monday, firefighters received reports of a fire at the Days Inn on the 31400 block of Castaic Road, said Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “On-scene reports were that light smoke was showing from the attic,” Aldana ...
Newhall Woman Killed In Valencia Crash Into Creek Bed Identified
The woman killed in a fatal Valencia crash after her vehicle plunged into a creek bed Saturday morning has been identified. Mayleigh Beaver, 21, from Newhall was killed in the Valencia crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash ...
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
Cold Weather Alert Issued For Santa Clarita Early This Week
A cold weather alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Clarita beginning this week and L.A. County officials are encouraging residents to stay warm. The cold weather alert has been initiated for Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to low temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill can ...
Box truck tumbles off interchange and onto cars near Santa Clarita
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the incident. Dramatic video shows a box truck toppling over a freeway ramp and onto a separate accident scene just south of Santa Clarita Friday morning as rain soaked the roadways. The wild crash on the interchange between the 14 and 5 Freeways […]
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes
Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
Dave Bossert | Stevenson Ranch Needs Improved Cell Reception
In 2018, during the Rye Fire, some residents of Stevenson Ranch were unable to communicate with loved ones due to poor cell phone reception. That fire came dangerously close to the community and sparked evacuations of West Ranch High School, Ranch Pico Junior High School and parts of Stevenson Ranch and Westridge. There were parents who were unable to communicate with their children or contact emergency services because of cell phone dead zones in the community.
Car Goes Down Embankment In Newhall Crash
A car fell down an embankment near a 14 freeway on-ramp in a Newhall crash Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m., first responders received reports of a Newhall crash, according to Supervisor Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We went out and there was a non-injury traffic collision,” Peters said. “We got the ...
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
Car rental agency under investigation for insurance claims
A tip from a Farmers Insurance claims investigator to a local agent with the Department of Insurance prompted an ongoing, yearslong investigation into an alleged fraud suspected of involving victims from Santa Clarita to San Jose, according to court records. Court documents identify a husband-and-wife team behind AT Car Rental,...
Motorcyclist killed in fatal crash in Orange County
FULLERTON – A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound...
One dead in Eagle Rock house fire
Eagle Rock -- A person died this morning at the scene of a house fire in the Eagle Rock area after going back into the burning building, authorities said. Firefighters sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue at 8:05 a.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half-hour and prevented them from spreading to other homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.
According to officials, the airplane took off from Venice. A search is now underway. A child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.Photo bySarasota County Sheriff's Office.
