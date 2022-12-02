Read full article on original website
Spokane Police fire gun at suspect believed to be armed in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update at 11:45 p.m. - A Spokane Police Department spokesperson reported they've lifted the shelter-in-place order. Law enforcement are searching for a suspect in the Logan neighborhood after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday. Spokane Police Department (SPD) said the suspect may be armed and dangerous. They're...
Spokane police searching for suspect following standoff in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The shelter-in-place order set by the Spokane police department amid a search for a suspect in the Logan neighborhood has been lifted. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) continued their search for a suspect involved in a standoff with police Sunday evening. SPD officers were dispatched...
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Police: Man who died on US 2 in Airway Heights had pre-existing medical issue
Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police
SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
Paula J Leclaire Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokaen, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The accident happened 10 miles north of Spokane in the U.S. Highway 395. Paula J Leclaire was driving a 1999 Subaru north with her passenger, Alexander G Leclaire,26 , and Carson D. Penna, 17, of Spokane, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler south at around 4 p.m.
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Odessa Harris is believed to be driving an older blue and grey Chevy truck. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, call Bonner County...
Exclusive: Suspect in fatal shooting of Spokane home caregiver speaks out from jail
Police say this shooting was completely unprovoked. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is being held on a $1 million bond and charged with second-degree murder.
Spokane Police Department confirms bank robbery, search for suspect at Banner Bank
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is searching for the person who robbed the Banner Bank on the South Hill near South East Boulevard today. SPD has not released details about the robbery, other than saying it happened, but did say they’re searching for a man in the area.
Man found dead on Highway 2 in Airway Heights may have died from medical emergency
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Spokane police looking for armed and dangerous suspect
8 girls believed to be underage wives of Mormon fundamentalist found hiding in Spokane; woman faces kidnapping charge
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Police responding to fatal shooting near 16th Avenue in Spokane, suspect not in custody
Police are currently at the scene of the shooting. The armed suspect has not been caught yet, according to police.
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
One person dead, another injured after Spokane County car crash
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person died and another was injured after a head-on collision on Friday afternoon on SR 395 in Spokane County. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it happened just before 4 p.m. A 17-year-old teen from Spokane was driving south on SR 395 by Dragoon Road when his car drifted over the center line and collided head-on with another car.
Man dies on SR 2 in Airway Heights, police investigating
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
