49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Why Trent Williams calls Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘godsend’ for the 49ers

"When I see Jimmy, I see a winner," San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams told NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner when asked about his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has attracted his fair share of criticisms over the years. Most of that started after the 2019 season, with much of the blame for a Super Bowl loss placed on the quarterback's shoulders.
Fred Warner: 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy at QB

On Monday morning, NFL legend Jerry Rice declared that everyone on the San Francisco 49ers roster will need to step up their game now that the team is down to QB3 on the depth chart. Rookie Brock Purdy, the last overall pick in this year's draft, will be the quarterback moving forward after Jimmy Garoppolo went down early in Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Richard Sherman: 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo a ‘nightmare scenario’; Nick Bosa deserves NFL honors

Despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, you can sense a shift in the hopes of The Faithful. The fanbase already had to endure losing one starting quarterback in Trey Lance. Then on Sunday, it watched another go down for the season when Jimmy Garoppolo exited after the first offensive drive with a broken foot.
Rapoport: 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo open to QB returning in 2023

Could quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo return to the San Francisco 49ers in 2023? No one thought it was possible he would be on the roster for Week 1 of this season, so it's impossible to say anything with certainty about next season. "A few months after the team and Garoppolo amicably...
Confident Brock Purdy shines in first extended action at QB for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could have gone in the wrong direction on Sunday after losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury, but thanks to a clutch performance by rookie Brock Purdy, their offense didn't miss a beat in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
49ers great Frank Gore TKO’s Romero in second boxing match

Former San Francisco 49er running back Frank Gore was seen roaming the Levi's Stadium sidelines, signing autographs for adoring fans, ahead of this afternoon's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Gore is the 49ers' all-time leading rusher. Now, he can add a TKO to his boxing resume after defeating Joshua Romero...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Dolphins in Week 13

The time is here. It's the apprentice versus the master in the Sunday matchup, Dolphins versus the 49ers. Both teams have several similarities on offense and defense. The Miami Dolphins look to go on a six-game win streak, and the San Francisco 49ers look to win their fifth straight. If the 49ers want to improve to 8-4, the team must commit to the following keys to victory.
Tactical advantage could be out the window with 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan and Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Miami Dolphins in a reunion between head coach Kyle Shanahan and his protege Mike McDaniel. Shanahan has known McDaniel for 17 years. The two started working together with the Houston Texans in 2006 and were together for all but two years until the Dolphins hired the former 49ers offensive coordinator in February to be their head coach.
49ers place Elijah Mitchell on IR for second time this season

The San Francisco 49ers placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve for the second time this season after the running back suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee last weekend against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers placing Mitchell on injured reserve was...
