Beckley Dance Theatre School’s Nutcracker returns to Woodrow Wilson auditorium

By Rivers Upchurch
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Dance Theatre School put on their annual performance of The Nutcracker on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Local elementary school students packed the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson to enjoy Beckley Dance Theatre’s rendition of the Christmas classic.

Performances for the public will start Friday, December 2, and run through the weekend.

To purchase tickets, call Beckley Dance Theatre School at (304)255-5684. Tickets are also available at the door.

