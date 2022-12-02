Beckley Dance Theatre School’s Nutcracker returns to Woodrow Wilson auditorium
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Dance Theatre School put on their annual performance of The Nutcracker on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Local elementary school students packed the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson to enjoy Beckley Dance Theatre’s rendition of the Christmas classic.HOLIDAYS: Breakfast with Santa at the Chuck Mathena Center
Performances for the public will start Friday, December 2, and run through the weekend.
To purchase tickets, call Beckley Dance Theatre School at (304)255-5684. Tickets are also available at the door.
