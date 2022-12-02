Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WISH-TV
Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indiana Daily Student
Blossoming midfield, reliable back line spark Indiana into College Cup with win over UNCG
When Patrick McDonald’s name was announced over the speaker system at the UNCG Soccer Stadium in Greensboro, North Carolina, ahead of Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup, the local crowd used up every last second of cheering it could before allowing the public address announcer to move onto the next player.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball outlasts Illinois’ pesky upset efforts 65-61
No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball clawed its way to a 65-61 win over Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers were pushed to the final buzzer by the Illini, but Indiana’s experience and composure were able to come through down the stretch. “Hats off to Illinois, that was by...
bsquarebulletin.com
Police union speaks against specific plan for location of new police facilities in city hall building
Last Wednesday, president of Bloomington’s police union, Paul Post, led off his public commentary at Bloomington’s city council meeting with a general statement of support for the administration’s plan to upgrade and modernize the city’s police station. “We fully support mayor [John] Hamilton’s initiative to make...
Indiana Daily Student
Federal judge orders Bloomington to reconsider application for ‘All Lives Matter’ mural
In a ruling Nov. 18, Southern District of Indiana Judge Sarah Evans Barker prohibited the delay of the IU chapter of Turning Point USA’s application process for an “All Lives Matter” mural. Barker did not order the city to allow the mural to be painted, but city officials must reconsider the mural application without discrimination.
bsquarebulletin.com
Next year’s first ruling on a Bloomington annexation lawsuit could depend on meaning of “proceeding”
At the end of a Friday hearing that lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, special judge Nathan Nikirk did not issue a ruling in the case that remonstrators against Bloomington’s annexation have brought to the court. Friday’s hearing involved the remonstrators in Area 1A and Area 1B, who...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball overcomes rebounding struggles to beat Illinois in Big Ten opener
Entering Sunday’s matinee matchup against Illinois in Bloomington, Indiana women’s basketball had routinely won the rebounding battle by wide margins this season, grabbing nearly six more rebounds than opponents on average through eight games. However, in its Big Ten season opener, the Hoosiers struggled mightily on the boards, allowing the Illini to outrebound them by 10 in the first half and by seven in the game.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s basketball rises to No. 4 in AP Poll to tie program record
Indiana women’s basketball moved up to No. 4 in the AP Poll Monday afternoon. Its No. 4 ranking ties the program high, which was held during the second and third weeks of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers climbed one spot following a pair of wins this past week. Then-No.5,...
Indiana Daily Student
Deputy mayor Don Griffin to run for mayor of Bloomington in 2023
Bloomington deputy mayor Don Griffin, Jr. filed paperwork Dec. 2 to become a candidate for mayor of Bloomington in 2023. Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg and former Monroe County Habitat for Humanity CEO Kerry Thomson are the two other declared candidates for the mayoral nomination of the Democratic party. Both launched their campaigns in November after formally indicating interest in running in June.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Building collapses in downtown Columbus after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Nearly 40 firefighters battled a blaze in downtown Columbus for over four hours on Saturday night amidst freezing temperatures as flames tore through the old building on 5th Street and caused large portions to collapse into rubble. The Columbus Fire Department said no occupants were in the building at the time of […]
Indiana Daily Student
'Balance Week' aims to provide business students the opportunity to practice wellness skills during finals season
Kelley School of Business will host a series of wellness events in Hodge Hall and Prebys Career Center this upcoming week as part of “Balance Week,” an initiative aimed at providing undergraduate business students the opportunity to practice mental and physical health skills during final exams. Balance Week, which takes place from Dec. 5- 8, is a collaboration between the student organization Balance at Kelley and the student-led Mental Health Task Force, hosted under the Kelley Office of Student Support.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
Indiana Daily Student
Futile effort on the road allows Rutgers to topple No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball 63-48
No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball needed someone to step up against Rutgers on Saturday. With eight minutes left, the Hoosiers were reeling from a 17-point Scarlet Knight run. They were out of sorts. Nobody took charge and for the first time all season, it was too steep a climb to manage in a 63-48 loss.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana keeps winning, but how long can they survive without Grace Berger?
It wasn’t pretty. But in a Big Ten game, what else can you really expect other than bodies slamming to the floor and questionable officiating? Still, Indiana women’s basketball just keeps winning. After a swift dismantling of No. 6 University of North Carolina on Thursday, the Hoosiers were...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball is good. Rutgers is where good teams go to die.
Hey, remember when No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball beat the No. 18 University of North Carolina? That was so cool for the Hoosiers. Anyway, Rutgers University absolutely blasted Indiana because of course it did. The Hoosiers suffered their first defeat of the season, an ugly 63-48 drubbing by a...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
Comments / 0