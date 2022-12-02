ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times-News

Santa set to tour Town of Mills River in Mills River Fire Department fire truck

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCbtY_0jUT1g2F00

Santa Claus is coming to Mills River two weeks prior to his all-night Christmas Eve adventure around the world, and instead of his big red sleigh, he'll be coming in a big red fire truck.

According to a press release, Santa Claus will be making a tour around Mills River on Dec. 10, thanks to the Mills River Fire Department, in partnership with the Mills River Parks and Recreation Department and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Santa's tour in a firetruck from the Mills River Fire Department will begin at 9 a.m. and he's set to leave for the North Pole at 5 p.m., the release said.

Due to Mills River's size and mountainous roads, the fire truck will not be able to travel up each road in town but will pass through the Town’s main roadways and as many neighborhoods as possible, according to the press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbOaq_0jUT1g2F00

For those not on the route, there will be chances to see Santa at designated "Santa Stops." These are listed below:

  • High Vista Country Club 88 Country Club Rd.
  • Glenn Marlow Elementary School 1885 Butler Bridge Rd.
  • North River Farms 3333 N. Mills River Rd.
  • Mills River United Methodist Church 137 Old Turnpike Rd.
  • Mills River Elementary School 94 School House Rd.

Santa’s helpers will be on hand to give out candy canes to any children they see along the way. When the tour begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 10, everyone will be able to track Santa by GPS on the Town's website and on the Mills River Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

To signal his arrival in each neighborhood or to the Santa Stops, the fire truck will have the sounds of holiday music and sirens, and its lights will be flashing. For all the details on the Mills River Santa Tour 2022, visit the Town’s website at www.millsriver.org/santa or call Mills River Town Hall at 828-890-2901.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Santa set to tour Town of Mills River in Mills River Fire Department fire truck

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Family loses pets, home, belongings in devastating house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It is every family's worst nightmare, to get a call from neighbors saying your house has gone up in flames. That is precisely what happened to Matt Hoyle and his family on their way home from dinner and grocery shopping when they got that call from a neighbor.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC

Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mayor Fox and Town Council Recognize Sergeant Chandler

At the December 1, 2022 regular meeting of the Burnsville Town Council, Mayor Fox and the Burnsville Town Council recognized Sergeant Chandler for attaining his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate. Jason Chandler has been a member of the Burnsville Police Department since June of 2006. He achieved the rank of Sergeant...
foodgressing.com

Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022

Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WLOS.com

Pedestrian dies from injuries after Marion wreck

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A pedestrian who was struck while walking along a road in Marion last month has died. Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence said in a statement that Noah Hughes, 47, died at Mission Hospital on Dec. 2, nearly a month after the wreck. The crash happened...
WLOS.com

Owner watches as their Mitchell County business is destroyed by fire

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thursday evening a fast-moving fire burned through a Mitchell County business as one of its owners stood by and watched. “This is Mitchell Glass,” cried out Karen Ramsey during a Facebook Live. “This is our work. It’s burning down. Oh my God. Y’all pray for us.”
WYFF4.com

Greenville power providers share new precautions after North Carolina power outages

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Monday afternoon, 36,000 people were still without power after law enforcement said someone targeted and broke into two North Carolina electrical substations Saturday and shot at equipment. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the shots at both substations in Moore County appeared to target specific...
greenvillejournal.com

Photos/video: 2022 Greenville Poinsettia Christmas Parade

The community gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday night for the 2022 Poinsettia Christmas Parade. The parade consisted of almost 100 floats and bands. Carl Sobocinski was the grand marshall.
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
WYFF4.com

Man dies from injuries suffered in Marion crash while walking, police say

MARION, N.C. — A man has died from injuries after being hit by a car while walking, police said Monday. Noah Hughes, 47, of Marion, North Carolina, died Friday at Mission Hospital from injuries he suffered in a collision that happened on Nov. 8, Marion police said. Hughes was...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
wspa.com

SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
512K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy