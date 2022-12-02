Read full article on original website
Slam Bradley Sees Red In ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #3 Preview
“Slam Bradley has been one step behind the kidnappers the entire time…can he turn the tables in time to save the infant heiress to the Wayne fortune? Is this hardened private investigator prepared to deal with a dark, deadly twist that will define Gotham City for generations to come?”
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ #2
Maria Hill has a Skrull in custody, but she knows there’s bound to be more…good thing she’s got a foolproof Skrull detector ready to go. Maria Hill is extremely competent and extremely motivated to ensure this Secret Invasion doesn’t go the way the last one did. All she needs to do is confi.
The Law of Equivalent Exchange Ch 55: “The Avarice Of Two”
Lin has willingly accepted the philosopher’s stone which takes over his body as the homunculus Greed! How will Ed and Al react? Will Scar and Mei Chang step out of the shadows? Tim and Patrick discuss Fullmetal Alchemist chapter 55. Comicon thanks The Law of Equivalent Exchange for allowing...
The Other Friendly Neighbourhood Web-Spinner Is Back: ‘Miles Morales: Spider-Man’ #1 Preview
“TRIAL BY SPIDER”! SPIDER-MAN faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time MILES MORALES falls, he rises again—stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don’t get up from and a new villain isn’t pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day—Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man’s world will be changed forever. Guest-starring MAC GARGAN, A.K.A. THE SCORPION! Don’t miss the next Marvel masterpiece from writer Cody Ziglar (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-PUNK) and artist Federico Vicentini (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE)!
Avengers Assemble Part 2: Previewing ‘The Avengers’ #63
“THE BATTLE OF 1,000,000 BC! The Avengers stand face-to-face with their prehistoric counterparts, the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC! But if the two groups cannot work together, they have no hope of defeating Doom Supreme and his marauding band of Multiversal Masters of Evil, who have come to erase all of Marvel history as we know it.”
Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #9 From DC Comics
“Welcome to Metropolis, where crime is at an all-time low thanks to it being under the watchful eye of Superman—a.k.a. the perfect place for two henchpeople scientists a.k.a. Monkey Prince’s parents to find their next henchpeople gig at, right? Nope! They’re actually there to visit Grandpa…a.k.a. Ultra-Humanite?”
Preview: Secrets Come To Light In ‘Night Of The Ghoul’ #3
Dark Horse Comics has revealed Night Of The Ghoul #3, dropping Wednesday from writer Scott Snyder and artist Francesco Francavilla. ‘As Orson and Forest unveil the hidden horrors at T.F. Merritt’s retirement facility, the secrets of the Order of the Fly, and the Night of the Ghoul film itself, finally come to light.’
Commentary: ‘Cobra Kai’ Has A More Impressive Universe Than Marvel
It’s hard to think of a more impressive cinematic universe than what Marvel Studios has done first with their films and shows on Disney+. At first, it started off small with cameos. It then built up to the first Avengers film, but the universe has taken on a whole life of its own now that is now over a decade old. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actually uses characters and previous plot lines to generate new material. Each of the characters has intricate relationships that can be used as jumping off points for new stories without introducing any other elements. It has become a truly cohesive universe, but it is actually the second best cinematic universe behind Netflix’s Cobra Kai.
Above The Law: Previewing ‘Daredevil’ #6
“In the most shocking issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto’s landmark DAREDEVIL epic yet, Elektra finds herself at the center of an international incident that threatens to put her, Matt Murdock and everything they hold dear on a collision course with the Avengers—after which, things may never be the same!”
TV Review: ‘Titans’ Season 4, Episode 6
One of the keys in creating a superhero story is forming strong relationships between the hero and villain. They don’t have to be strangers, and if the hero and villain have some sort of connection, it makes the drama of their conflict all the more meaningful. This past week’s episode of Titans really showcased just what’s in store as Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) finally took a turn towards villainy.
Sidekick Shenanigans: Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #1
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #1 reminds us just how fun comic books can be, distilling the characters and their world down to superhero fun whimsical basics in a truly all-ages tale. Bright colorful elements next to landscapes or settings pulled right from our world, with so many Marvel standard trappings getting little remixes in the best way possible. A must-read for anyone looking for some fun upbeat comic books.
Firefly Gets The Better Of Batgirl In ‘Batman: Knightwatch’ #4 Preview
“Firefly exacts revenge on the people who ruined his movie career and put him in jail by setting buildings on fire across the city. Batman has to figure out who is on Firefly’s list to predict where he will strike next.”. Batman: Knightwatch #4 is out Tuesday 6th December...
Preview: Chasing Goblins From Punk Show To Occult Auction In ‘Hellboy In Love’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Hellboy In Love #2, dropping Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, artist Matt Smith, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. ‘Hellboy and Anastasia chase the goblins from punk show to occult auction in pursuit of Anastasia’s stolen artifacts in this fun...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 4 – ‘Sandman Mystery Theatre’
Time to take a moment to open another virtual window here in The Comicon Advent Calendar – every day brings more comic goodness with a seasonal spin…. Today we take a quick look at the Sandman Mystery Theatre story from the very first Vertigo Winters Edge, a seasonal anthology from winter 1997. Matt Wagner and Steven Seagle on writing duties, the great John K Snyder III on art.
Z2 Comics And Swedish Metal Band Amon Amarth Announce New Graphic Novel And Board Game – ‘The Great Heathen Army’
More metal comics coming from Z2 Comics, this time in collaboration with Swedish metal band Amon Amarth, with a combination of graphic novel and board game…. The graphic novel The Great Heathen Army sees Amon Amarth join writer Dan Watters and artist Ario Murti to, as Z2 put it, “unleash a mighty war yawp” where Viking armies and Anglo-Saxon kingdoms clash in the 9th-Century.
Art For Art’s Sake # 185: The Beauty Of Sequential Art
Art For Art’s Sake – spreading the sequential love around this week…. Marguerite Sauvage – new Judge Dredd cover work…. Kevin Wada’s variant cover for A.X.E.: Starfox #1. Paul Smith – Doctor Strange. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #132 – Peejay Catacutan. Kamome Shirahama –...
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We brought you a bumper selection of interviews this past week with Rachel Bellwoar talking to author, Will Scheibel‘(here), Tony Thornley chatting with Dynamite’s Darkwing Duck comic book writer, Amanda Deibert (here), Brendan M Allen interviewed, Dirk Manning (here), and I caught up with Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard to discuss their new dark comedy, Plush from Image Comics (here).
Preview: A New Edition Of The Classic European Graphic Novel ‘The Invisible Frontier’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of their new printing of The Invisible Frontier, out tomorrow from writer Benoit Peters and illustrator Francois Schuiten. ‘Uncover the strange magic of The Obscure Cities and be awed by the beautiful art and incredible storytelling! Features a new English translation of the classic graphic novel.
A Vicious Gotham Cycle: Reviewing ‘Detective Comics 2022 Annual’ #1
‘Detective Comics 2022 Annual’ takes a trip back to where everything truly began for Gotham City and the legacy of Batman, in a truly illuminating and well-developed story that just adds to the regular ongoing story. While serious in tone and intelligent in design, there are a lot of really fun elements to be found as the creators hold up a mirror of sorts to the things we know well.
