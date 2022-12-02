Read full article on original website
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
Is the Magic Kingdom losing its twinkle? Disney parks still packing them in, but profits are waning
Disney theme parks generated record revenues in the last quarter but profits were off. Thanks to a Disney+ service that’s still bleeding money, investors are raising concerns.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Will Permanently Close in January for 'Princess and the Frog' Reimagining
The new attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is set to debut at Disneyland and Disney World in 2024, will feature zydeco music and a few new critters in the bayou Splash Mountain's reimagining is getting closer! The iconic Disney ride will become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" in 2024 at both Disneyland in California and at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, in a makeover based on 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Now, as Disney prepares to close the Disney World location on Jan. 23, 2023 in order to...
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure
The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
WDW News Today
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure
A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices, Report Says
Florida's Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, reports said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will reportedly implement park-specific pricing on one-day, one-park tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
Can’t choose between the Jedi and the Sith? Well, you don’t have to with this new “Star Wars” lightsaber Mickey ear headband, featuring both a blue and a laser sword. The ears and headband are covered in black pleather. One ear has a blue edge, while...
Disney's iconic Splash Mountain set to close January for more 'inclusive' retheming
Both Splash Mountain rides in California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World will be closed for renovations on Jan. 23.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Model Kit Now Available at Disneyland Resort
Just when you thought you might have one too many Disney model kits, along come the Haunted Mansion Model Kit. We found this at the World of Disney in Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort. As the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.”. Haunted...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Disney Loungefly Bag, Minnie Ears, and More Are Coming SOON
It’s almost the end of 2022, which means we’re almost to the end of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series!. This series set out to release 12 different collections inspired by Disney Parks attractions, and we’ve seen 11 collections released so far, including the Haunted Mansion, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Jungle Cruise, and more. Now Disney just gave us a first look at the final collection in the series and you have to see it!
disneytips.com
VIDEO: New Changes to ‘Disco Yeti’ at Disney World’s Expedition Everest
A new video posted by one Disney fan reveals something strikingly different about “disco lighting” during the Yeti encounter in the Expedition Everest attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort. Longtime Disney Parks Guests will know all about the infamous Yeti who calls Expedition Everest – Legend of...
WDW News Today
New ‘Gremlins’ Stripe Funko POP! Loungefly Wallet at Universal Orlando Resort
A new wallet by Loungefly and Funko POP! depicting Stripe from “Gremlins” is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The wallet features Stripe in his Gremlin form, wearing 3-D glasses. His ears and white tuft of hair stick out from the sides of the wallet. The back has a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
disneybymark.com
Phone Photography & Filming No Longer Allowed on Space Mountain at the Magic Kingdom
When guests visit Walt Disney World, it is incredibly common to see them whip out their phones to capture the moment. Unlike other Orlando theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, filming on attractions at Disney World is typically allowed — but now things are changing. Disney has put...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘In Holiday Fashion’ Cocktail Celebrates the Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Unwind this winter with the “In Holiday Fashion” cocktail from Oasis Canteen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This small bar is near Echo Lake, next to “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”. In Holiday Fashion – $15. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry, Lime, and...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Paint the Night Electrical Parade May Return to Disneyland Resort in 2023
Reports indicate that the Paint the Night Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland Resort next year. The parade debuted in 2015 for the 60th anniversary of Disneyland. It has a rather spotty performance history, ending its initial run in September 2016 only to return for the holiday season. It was replaced by the original Main Street Electrical Parade’s return (one of many) in January 2017.
