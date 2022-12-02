Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern to discontinue COVID-19 asymptomatic testing in Winter Quarter
Northwestern will discontinue asymptomatic testing at its Evanston and Chicago campuses as of Winter Quarter, Vice President for Operations Luke Figora announced Thursday. Symptomatic testing will remain accessible from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Jacobs Center. Students at the Chicago campus who need symptomatic testing should contact Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.
