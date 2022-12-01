Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Firefighters bring gift of joy and light to Hudson woman
HUDSON – On Saturday, firefighters turned out to bring some holiday cheer to a family grieving the loss of a young husband. Marlborough and Hudson firefighters decorated the home of Meredith Colacchio. Her husband Matt, a Marlboro DPW employee, died of cancer at the age of 32 in July. He and Meredith had recently purchased their first home. "I'm really excited to see what they come up with," said Meredith Colacchio. She remembered her husband as someone who was friends "with just about anyone he came into contact with." "It's great to see that he hasn't been forgotten," she said. Colacchio said she didn't...
miltontimes.com
John Cronin honored with tree planting at Cunningham Park
Cronin honored with tree planting at Cunningham Park. The Board of Trustees of the Cunningham Park Foundation honored the late John Cronin on Oct. 25 with the planting of a Three Flowering Maple tree at the park in recognition of his many years of service to the town. The newly...
whdh.com
Diamond ring dropped in Salvation Army donation kettle in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is “ringing” in the holiday season after receiving a generous donation in a donation kettle outside the Price Chopper in Hopkinton. A volunteer found the ring while sorting through donations after emptying one of the kettles, according to Milford Corps. Salvation...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
iheart.com
All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
Overnight fire displaces five adults, 11 children in Dorchester
BOSTON — An overnight fire has displaced five adults and 11 children in Dorchester. The fire broke out at a home on Lucerne Street, and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. According to the Boston Fire Department the fire happened around 4 a.m. There are no injuries to report. The...
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
fallriverreporter.com
Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"
BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
offmetro.com
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts
We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
homenewshere.com
Tree House Brewing proposes new signs
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Jim Duffy was absent. Town Planner Alex Lowder delivered several updates to the board and community. Residents are invited to participate in a survey from the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments as part of the Envision 2050 Long-Range Regional Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that is used to identify transportation issues in the region and address them through federal funding.
To Do List: Family Festival, Christmas Lights Display, Festive Trolley
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON – The holiday season is in full swing and there's no shortage of festive things to do across the state, including a family holiday festival down the Cape and a holiday lights display in Foxboro. It's all part of our To Do List! AUTOCAMP CAPE COD - HOLIDAY FAMILY WEEKENDAutoCamp Cape Cod is throwing a fun-filled family outing this weekend to help you kick off December on a festive note! Complete with hot cocoa and holiday music, families can enjoy yoga, ornament-making workshops, and holiday movies. It all leads up to Sunday's 59th annual Falmouth Christmas parade...
Taunton Mom Pulls Hilarious Prank on Daughter & The Reaction is Priceless
A Taunton mother decided to pull the ultimate prank on her daughter by surprising her after school with a little holiday mischief. When Jimena Milan’s daughter, Madison, got off the bus Friday afternoon, she was shocked to come face to face with the Grinch, and Madison's reaction is priceless.
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
