Milton, MA

CBS Boston

Firefighters bring gift of joy and light to Hudson woman

HUDSON – On Saturday, firefighters turned out to bring some holiday cheer to a family grieving the loss of a young husband. Marlborough and Hudson firefighters decorated the home of Meredith Colacchio. Her husband Matt, a Marlboro DPW employee, died of cancer at the age of 32 in July. He and Meredith had recently purchased their first home. "I'm really excited to see what they come up with," said Meredith Colacchio. She remembered her husband as someone who was friends "with just about anyone he came into contact with." "It's great to see that he hasn't been forgotten," she said. Colacchio said she didn't...
HUDSON, MA
miltontimes.com

John Cronin honored with tree planting at Cunningham Park

Cronin honored with tree planting at Cunningham Park. The Board of Trustees of the Cunningham Park Foundation honored the late John Cronin on Oct. 25 with the planting of a Three Flowering Maple tree at the park in recognition of his many years of service to the town. The newly...
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Diamond ring dropped in Salvation Army donation kettle in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is “ringing” in the holiday season after receiving a generous donation in a donation kettle outside the Price Chopper in Hopkinton. A volunteer found the ring while sorting through donations after emptying one of the kettles, according to Milford Corps. Salvation...
HOPKINTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
SOMERVILLE, MA
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

All Aboard: Newburyport 'North Pole Express' Departs This Weekend

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A 21-year-old holiday tradition kicks off to deliver those who believe to the North Pole, embarking from the North Shore's Newburyport this weekend. Event runners and students from the Immaculate Conception School were hard at work on Friday, transforming the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bridge to be dedicated this weekend to Massachusetts Sergeant Michael Chesna who was killed in the line of duty

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will join Transportation Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler and state and local elected officials on Saturday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. for an event dedicating the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge in Weymouth. The new bridge, which carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad, was recently completed as part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project.
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man and his pet rat escorted off MBTA bus after other riders "felt unsafe"

BOSTON - Transit Police were called to an MBTA bus in Jamaica Plain Thursday evening because a passenger brought a rat on board.Police said they were alerted to a "disturbance" on the bus in Jackson Square around 5 p.m. That disturbance was a 56-year-old man who had his "pet rat sitting on his shoulder.""Other riders felt unsafe & exited," Transit Police said in a tweet Friday.The officer explained the agency's policy about not allowing animals on the T and escorted the man and his rat off the bus. No other information about the incident was released.
BOSTON, MA
offmetro.com

Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.
WESTFORD, MA
homenewshere.com

Tree House Brewing proposes new signs

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Nov. 28, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Jim Duffy was absent. Town Planner Alex Lowder delivered several updates to the board and community. Residents are invited to participate in a survey from the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments as part of the Envision 2050 Long-Range Regional Transportation Plan, a 25-year plan that is used to identify transportation issues in the region and address them through federal funding.
TEWKSBURY, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Family Festival, Christmas Lights Display, Festive Trolley

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON – The holiday season is in full swing and there's no shortage of festive things to do across the state, including a family holiday festival down the Cape and a holiday lights display in Foxboro. It's all part of our To Do List! AUTOCAMP CAPE COD - HOLIDAY FAMILY WEEKENDAutoCamp Cape Cod is throwing a fun-filled family outing this weekend to help you kick off December on a festive note! Complete with hot cocoa and holiday music, families can enjoy yoga, ornament-making workshops, and holiday movies. It all leads up to Sunday's 59th annual Falmouth Christmas parade...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills

Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH

