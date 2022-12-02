The White House State Dinner Guest List: Stephen Colbert, John Legend And Julia Louis-Dreyfus Join Studio-Heavy Showing To Fete Emmanuel Macron
Stephen Colbert , Jennifer Garner, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are among the celebrity names expected at tonight’s White House State Dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron .
The event also is heavy in studio heads and moguls, including Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, NBCUniversal’s Jeff Shell, Walt Disney’s Dana Walden and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, along with Jeffrey Katzenberg and CAA’s Bryan Lourd. Also on the guest list is Charles Rivkin, the MPA chairman and former U.S. ambassador to France, and Sarandos’ wife, producer Nicole Avant, the former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.
Other media names include Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Olivier Knox, Jon Meacham, and other notable non-government, non-politics guests include Apple’s Tim Cook, Anna Wintour and her guest Baz Luhrmann, developer Jeff Worthe, designer Christian Louboutin and Laurene Powell Jobs.
John Batiste, Colbert’s former bandleader, is scheduled to perform at the event, which is Joe and Jill Biden ’s first state dinner of their presidency. Not on the guest list was one rumored invitee: Beyonce.
“Very excited,” Louis-Dreyfus said to reporters as she entered the event with her son, Charles Hall.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, hoping to be the next speaker when Republicans take control of Congress, was asked by a reporter what it will be like to dine with Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who the GOP has pledged to investigate.
“Well, I’m at dinner with my mom so we’re going to have a great time,” he said.
The full list of expected guests, via the White House, is below:
THE PRESIDENT AND DR. BIDEN
HIS EXCELLENCY EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF THE FRENCH REPUBLIC AND MRS. BRIGITTE MACRON
Mr. Roger Altman & Ms. Jurate Kazickas
Mr. Mark Angelson & Ms. Marilyn Angelson
Mr. Bernard Arnault & Ms. Hélène Marie Mercier Arnault
Ms. Delphine Arnault
The Honorable Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Charlene Austin
The Honorable Stewart Bainum & Ms. Sandra Bainum
Mr. Michael Barnicle & Ms. Anne Finucane
Mr. Jonathan Batiste & Ms. Suleika Jaouad
The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health & Human Services, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services & Dr. Carolina Reyes
The Honorable Katherine Bedingfield, Assistant to the President & Director of Communications & Mr. David Kieve
The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana & Ms. Donna Edwards
Ms. Valerie Biden Owens & Mr. Jack Owens
Ms. Ashley Biden & Ms. Elysia Bevan
Mr. Hunter Biden & Ms. Melissa Cohen Biden
The Honorable Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & The Honorable Evan Ryan, Assistant to the President & Cabinet Secretary
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester, U.S. Representative (Delaware) & Ms. Hannah Carter
Mr. Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Republic and Sherpa to the G7 and G20, French Republic
Mr. Jean-Louis Bourlanges, Member of Parliament & Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Republic
Mr. David G. Bradley & Ms. Katherine Bradley
Ms. Rosalind Brewer & Mr. John Brewer
The Honorable Steven Breyer, Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice & Ms. Joanna Breyer
Mr. Tristan Bromet, Advisor to the Presidency, French Republic
Ms. Mika Brzezinski and Mr. Charles Joseph Scarborough
The Honorable Peter Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, U.S. Department of Transportation & Mr. Chasten Glezman Buttigieg
Mr. David Calhoun & Ms. Devon Calhoun
Mr. Christian Cambon, Senator of Val-de-Marne & Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, French Government
The Honorable Denise Campbell Bauer, U.S. Ambassador to the French Republic & the Principality of Monaco, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Steven Bauer
The Honorable Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education, U.S. Department of Education & Ms. Marissa Cardona
The Honorable John Carney, Governor of Delaware & Ms. Tracey Quillen Carney
The Honorable Thomas Carper, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Martha Carper
The Honorable James Clyburn, U.S. Representative & House Majority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (South Carolina) & Ms. Virginia Newman
Mr. Stephen Colbert & Ms. Evelyn McGee-Colbert
The Honorable Susan Collins, U.S. Senator (Maine) & Ms. Elizabeth McCandless
H.E. Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Mr. Thomas Conway & Ms. Carol Murphy
Mr. Timothy Cook & The Honorable Lisa Jackson, Former Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
The Honorable Christopher Coons, U.S. Senator (Delaware) & Ms. Ann Coons
Ms. Tatiana Copeland & Mr. Gerret Copeland
Mr. Christian Dargnat
Mr. Eric Dean & Ms. Judith Dean
The Honorable Brian Deese, Assistant to the President & Director of the National Economic Council & Miss Adeline Deese
Ms. Mary Quinn Delaney & Mr. Wayne Jordan
Ms. Laurence Des Cars
The Honorable Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for European & Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Alan Untereiner
The Honorable Michael Duggan, Mayor of Detroit, Michigan & Dr. Sonia Hassan
Mr. Blair Effron & Ms. Cheryl Effron
Mr. Philippe Errera, Director General for Political Affairs and Security, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, French Republic
H.E. Philippe Etienne, Ambassador of the French Republic to the United States & Ms. Patricia Etienne, Spouse of the French Ambassador to the United States
Mr. Guillaume Faury & Ms. Maria Faury
Ms. Christy Ferer
The Honorable Jonathan Finer, Assistant to the President & Principal Deputy National Security Advisor & Ms. Susan Finer
Mr. Walid Fouque, Advisor for Asia, the Americas and Oceania
Mr. Fernando Garcia & Ms. Laura Kim
Ms. Jennifer Garner & Miss Violet Affleck
The Honorable Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol for the United States, U.S. Department of State
His Excellency Philippe Franc, Chief of Protocol to the French Republic
Mr. Avram Glazer & Ms. Jill Glazer
The Honorable Philip Gordon, Assistant to the President & National Security Advisor to the Vice President & Ms. Rachel Gordon
The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy & Mr. John Mulhern
Cpt. Florent Groberg, Captain & Medal of Honor Recipient, The U.S. Army
The Honorable Debra Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, U.S. Department of the Interior & Mr. Lloyd Sayre
The Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, Office of the Director of National Intelligence & Mr. David Davighi
Ms. Maya Harris & Mr. Tony West
The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States & Mr. Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States
Mr. Jamie Harrison, Chair, Democratic National Committee & Ms. Marie Boyd
Ms. Gabriela Hearst & Ms. Stephanie Lasnier de Lavalette
Ms. Mary Kay Henry & Ms. April Verrett
The Honorable Lina Hidalgo, Judge, Harris County, Texas & Mr. David James
Mr. Amos Hochstein, Special Presidential Coordinator, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Julie Ringel
The Honorable Steny Hoyer, U.S. Representative & Majority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (Maryland) & Ms. Elaine Kamarck
Ms. Bonny Jacobs & Ms. Jennifer Glenn
Mr. Kenneth Jarin & Ms. Robin Wiessmann
The Honorable Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary, & Ms. Elainne Antoine
The Honorable Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Arielle Pierson
The Honorable Ashish Jha, Assistant to the President, Counselor to the President, & Coordinator of COVID-19 Response & Ms. Debra Stump
Mr. Jeffrey Katzenberg & Ms. Marilyn Katzenberg
Mr. Edward Kelly & Ms. Kathryn Kelly
Mr. Joe Kiani & Ms. Sarah Kiani
Mr. John Scott Kirby & Ms. Kathleen Marie Kirby
The Honorable Ronald Klain, Assistant to the President & Chief of Staff to the President & The Honorable Monica Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans & International Environmental & Scientific Affairs, U.S. Department of State
Mr. Olivier Knox & Dr. Jennifer Lewis
Mr. Christopher Korge & Ms. Wyn Bradley
Mr. Henry Kravis & Ms. Marie-Josée Kravis
Mr. Arvind Krishna & Ms. Sonia Krishna
The Honorable Edward Lamont, Governor of Connecticut & Ms. Annie Lamont
The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement & Mr. Derek Bottoms
Mr. Matthieu Landon, Advisor for Industry, Research and Innovation
The Honorable Mitchell Landrieu, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator & Ms. Cheryl Landrieu
Mr. Thibault Lanxade
H.E. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, French Republic
The Honorable Patrick Leahy, U.S. Senator (Vermont) & Ms. Marcelle Leahy
H.E. Sébastien Lecornu, Minister for the Armed Forces, French Republic
Mr. Antoine Lefèvre, Senator and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of French Parliament, French Republic
Mr. John Legend & Ms. Christine Teigen
Mr. Claude Lelouch
Ms. Belkis Leong-Hong & Ms. Denise Williams
Mr. Christophe Leribault
Ms. Ada Limón & Mr. Lucas Marquardt
Mr. Christian Louboutin
Ms. Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Mr. Charles Hall
Mr. Bryan Lourd & Mr. Bruce Bozzi
The Honorable Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security & Ms. Tanya Mayorkas
The Honorable Terence McAuliffe, Former Governor of Virginia & The Honorable Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships, U.S. Department of State
The Honorable Kevin McCarthy, U.S. Representative & House Minority Leader, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Roberta McCarthy
The Honorable Michael McCaul, U.S. Representative (Texas) & Ms. Linda McCaul
Ms. Virginia McGregor & Mr. Robert McGregor
The Honorable Brian McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State & Ms. Mary King
Mr. Jon Meacham & Ms. Margaret Keith Meacham
The Honorable Gregory Meeks, U.S. Representative (New York) & Ms. Ebony Meeks-Laidley
Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra & Ms. Sangeeta Mehrotra
The Honorable Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator (New Jersey) & Ms. Nadine Menendez
Mr. Frédéric Michel, Special Advisor for Communication and Strategy, French Republic
General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Department of Defense & Ms. Hollyanne Milley
Mr. Emmanuel Moulin, Director General of the Treasury, Ministry of Economy and Finance, French Republic
Mr. Brian Moynihan & Ms. Susan Berry
Mr. Henry Muñoz III & Ms. Ariana DeBose
The Honorable Philip Murphy, Governor of New Jersey & Ms. Tammy Murphy
The Honorable Clarence Nelson II, Administrator, National Aeronautics and Space Administration & Ms. Grace Nelson
The Honorable Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technology, National Security Council & Mr. Yehuda Neuberger
Mr. Bill Neville & Ms. Connie Neville
The Honorable Jonathan Nez, President, Navajo Nation & Ms. Phefelia Nez
Mr. Xavier Niel
The Honorable Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Mr. Michael Dillon
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Representative & Speaker, U.S. House of Representatives (California) & Ms. Alexandra Pelosi
The Honorable Judith Pisar & Ms. Leah Pisar
The Honorable John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation & Mr. Gabriel Podesta
Mr. Patrick Pouyanné
Ms. Laurene Powell Jobs & Mr. Reed Jobs
The Honorable Samantha Power, Administrator, U.S. Agency for International Development & Mr.
Cass Sunstein
Ms. Rebecca Pringle & Mr. Nathan Pringle III
The Honorable Jay Robert Pritzker, Governor of Illinois & Ms. Mary Kathryn Pritkzer
The Honorable Michael Pyle, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs, National Security Council & Ms. Chloe Schama
Ms. Natacha Rafalski
The Honorable Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce & Mr. Andrew Moffit
The Honorable Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President & Deputy Chief of Staff & Ms. Bonnie LePard
Ms. Dana Remus & The Honorable Brett Holmgren, Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence & Research, U.S. Department of State
H.E. Sylvie Retailleau, Minister of Higher Education and Research, French Republic
The Honorable Steven Ricchetti, Assistant to the President & Counselor to the President & Ms. Amy Ricchetti
The Honorable Susan Rice, Assistant to the President & Director of the Domestic Policy Council & Mr. Ian Cameron
The Honorable Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor, Democratic National Committee, & Former Director, Office of Public Engagement & Ms. Raquel Greenup Richmond
The Honorable James Risch, U.S. Senator (Idaho) & Ms. Vicki Risch
The Honorable Charles Rivkin & Ms. Susan Tolson
Ms. Robin Roberts & Ms. Gaila Amber Laign
The Honorable Julie Rodriguez, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President & Director of the Office of Inter-Governmental Affairs & Mr. James Sherrills
Admiral Jean-Philippe Rolland, Chief of the Special Military Staff of the President of the French Republic
The Honorable Maria Rosario Jackson & Mr. Ra Joy
Ms. Alice Rufo, Director General for Foreign Relations and Strategy, Ministry of the Armed Forces, French Republic
The Honorable Catherine Russell & Mr. Thomas Donilon
Mr. Kurt Russell & Ms. Donna Russell
Mr. Rodolphe Saade
Mr. Theodore Sarandos & The Honorable Nicole Avant, Former U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas
The Honorable Stephen Scalise, U.S. Representative & House Minority Whip, U.S. House of Representatives (Louisiana)
The Honorable Hillary Schieve, Mayor of Reno, Nevada & The Honorable Devon Reese, Vice Mayor & At-Large City Councilmember of Reno, Nevada
The Honorable Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator (New York) & Ms. Jessica Schumer
Mr. Jeff Shell & Ms. Laura Shell
The Honorable Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Bruce Stokes
The Honorable Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President, Homeland Security Advisor, & Deputy National Security Advisor & Dr. Jeffrey Randall
Mr. Jon Shirley & Ms. Kimberly Richter Shirley
Ms. Elizabeth Shuler & Mr. David Herbst
The Honorable Amanda Sloat, Senior Assistant to the President & Senior Director for European Affairs, National Security Council & Mr. Benjamin Canavan
Mr. Bradford Smith & Ms. Kathryn Surace-Smith
Mr. Alexander Soros & Ms. Sarah Margon
The Honorable Eugene Sperling, White House Rescue Plan Coordinator & Senior Advisor to the President & Ms. Allison Abner
Mr. Lonnie Stephenson & Ms. Dawn Stephenson
The Honorable Jacob Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs & Ms. Margaret Goodlander
The Honorable Katherine Tai, U.S. Trade Representative, Office of the United States Trade Representative & Mr. Robert Skidmore
The Honorable Neera Tanden, Staff Secretary & Senior Advisor to the President & Mr. Benjamin Edwards
The Honorable Louisa Terrell, Assistant to the President & Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs & Mr. Alan Field
The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. Department of State & Mr. Lafayette Greenfield II
The Honorable John Thune, U.S. Senator (South Dakota) & Ms. Kimberley Thune
The Honorable Annie Tomasini, Assistant to the President & Director of Oval Office Operations
Mr. Vincent Troiola & Ms. Saveria Troiola
The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston, Texas & Ms. Stephanie Nellons-Paige
Ms. Victoire Vandeville, Advisor for Exports and Trade Policy, French Republic
The Honorable Filemon Vela Jr., Former U.S. Representative & Ms. Rosemarie Vela
The Honorable Thomas Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Agriculture & Ms. Ann Christine Vilsack
Ms. Dana Walden & Mr. Matt Walden
The Honorable Martin Walsh, Secretary of Labor, U.S. Department of Labor & Ms. Lorrie Higgins
Ms. Rhonda Weingarten & Ms. Sharon Kleinbaum
Mr. Christopher Weissberg, Member of Parliament, French Republic
Dr. Tara Westover & Mr. Santiago Arau
Ms. Anna Wintour & Mr. Bazmark Luhrmann
Mr. Jeffrey Worthe & Ms. Kristin Worthe
Mr. Lawrence Yanovitch
The Honorable Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, U.S. Department of the Treasury & Mr. George Akerlof
Mr. David Zaslav & Ms. Pam Zaslav
Mr. Florian Zeller
Mr. Jeffrey Zients & Ms. Mary Zient
