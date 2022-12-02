Read full article on original website
There is a Christmas tree in the lobby of the Ocean City Community Center with a name that reflects the generosity of the people who have placed gifts under it to help those in need during the winter. It is the “Tree of Warmth,” from the Colony Club of Ocean City.
