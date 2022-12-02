Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
12 new Marvel characters we want to see in the Spider-Man 4 movie
After the spectacular success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences are eager to see Tom Holland return as Spider-Man in a fourth solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though such a sequel is already in development, almost nothing is known about what the film is about or who will appear in it.
Digital Trends
Where to watch The Nightmare Before Christmas
“What’s this? What’s this? There’s color everywhere.” So begins the signature song from the beloved holiday classic The Nightmare Before Christmas, a stop-motion animated film that has continued to enchant viewers ever since it was released in 1993. The story of Halloween Town’s Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, and his discovery of the candy cane-colored splendor of Christmas Town, sprang from the warped minds of Tim Burton, who produced and wrote the story for the film, and Henry Selick, who directed it.
Digital Trends
The 5 best comedies ever made
Great comedy movies come in a wide variety of forms. Some comedies are just super-efficient deliverers of jokes, and others weave a more profound or intricate story in between all of the punchlines. What unites all of them, though, is that they feature stars at the top of their form who are giving it their all.
Comments / 0