Mark “Fred” Feasby
Mark “Fred” Feasby, 62, of Antwerp, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Mark was born in Hicksville, on February 16, 1960, a son of the late Jean (Thompson) & Paul Feasby. Mark worked as a welder at Sims Manufacturing in Payne for much...
Russell W. Stoller
Russell W. Stoller, age 89, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country Inn Enhanced Living, Latty, OH. Russell was born on May 17, 1933 in Latty, OH to the late Arthur and Alice (Ginzel) Stoller. Russell graduated from Haviland-Scott High School. On December 27, 1953 he married Melvene Zimmerman, who survives. He was a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. Russell served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home to farming. He then went to Haviland Drainage Products until he retired in 2016. Russell and Melvene wintered for 23 years in Zapata, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
MATT’S MISHAPS
“Serving overseas as a small-town boy in America has been intense, stressful and humorous! Enjoy a light-hearted story with me from our last 20 years overseas!”. I was at the perfect age when a new TV station came to our area of Indiana in the 1980s. My favorite thing about the new station was their Saturday programming where they’d show two or three black and white movies in a row of the same type: “Monster Theater” (old Japanese movies with bad dubbing), Jungle Theater (old Tarzan movies) and my favorite, Western Theater. I loved brave lawmen with the prominent, star-shaped badge, who had to keep law and order in the rough and tough world of cowboys. Every time I look at the gold star of the Sheriff’s Department, I get transported back to Western Theater on Saturdays.
St.Ignatius College Prep mourns over JV hockey team bus crash
Community members, parents, St.Ignatius College Prep students, and staff gather to pray for the school’s JV hockey team after they got into a bus crash. 16 members of the team got hurt and three were in critical condition after a semi-truck trailer hit the rear of the school bus.
MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY
Charles Alvin Riley was born in Dennison, Texas May 14, 1891. The son of Dr. Charles W. and Eva May (Dix) Riley. Charles W. Riley was born in New York July 22 1851. Eva May was born in Van Wert, Ohio, May 27, 1873. She was the daughter of Dr. Peres Alvin and Sarah Elizabeth Dix.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
The Oyster Bar is under new ownership for first time since 1987
The Oyster Bar first opened as a saloon in 1888 in its current location at 1830 Calhoun Street. Since then, it has had a handful of owners and operated under various names. It even survived the prohibition but did close for three years during The Great Depression.
15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN
Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
New location, same problem: Neighbors upset about potential new Allen County Jail location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a story you might find familiar. Some neighbors are upset about the new proposed location for a new Allen County Jail, months after a federal judge demanded county commissioners address “Inhumane conditions” at the current downtown facility. That new location sits...
Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne
Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
Woman killed on I-469 after being hit by semi on Thursday identified; death ruled a suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a woman killed Thursday morning on I-469. The woman, Janae Turquoise McCullough-Boyd, 44, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple blunt-force injuries after being hit by the semi-tractor trailer. According to the Coroner, the manner of death...
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
Fort Wayne Police were searching for missing 11-year-old
The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Jaiden Blakely who is missing.
Fresh Eyes on U.S. 30 Reconstruction Proposal
(Hamlet, IN) - The conversion of U.S. 30 into more of an Interstate highway from Valparaiso to the Ohio state line is being closely re-examined by the Indiana Department of Transportation. INDOT hosted the first in a series of public meetings Wednesday ni. ght at Oregon Davis High School near...
Lagrange man arrested for Ghost guns
Lagrange, New York – On November 30, 2022, the New York State Police arrested Jonathan Milland, age 38, of Lagrange, for four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of Assault Weapons in the 3rd degree, all class D felonies, four counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony, and four counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon as a Convicted Felon in the 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Crash In DKC
Authorities say the thin width of a road caused a minor crash involving a school bus in DeKalb County. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound near the 1500 block of County Road 77 as an Indiana Michigan Power bucket truck was traveling northbound. When both vehicles attempted to pass each other on what police described as a “narrow roadway,” their outside mirrors hit each other. There were eight students on the school bus at the time, but no injuries were reported. Each vehicle suffered roughly $500 in damages.
One person dead after early morning crash on the city’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An early morning semi crash on 469 leaves one person dead, officers tell 21Alive. The crash happened on eastbound 469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Emergency dispatchers confirm that calls came in to report the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
