New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced new matches for tonight’s Raw. There will be two triple threat matches – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss. The winners of those matches will meet in a singles match next week on Raw for a...
Who Will Win the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring? & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
AEW Star Reacts To Comments About William Regal’s Advice Not Being Appreciated In The Promotion
William Regal is expected to make his return to WWE following a short run with AEW. As noted, Regal is finalizing a WWE deal with the expectation that he will officially start with the company after the New Year in a backstage role. Regal was written off storylines last week...
Kurt Angle To Return To WWE Next Week On SmackDown
Kurt Angle will be returning to WWE next week on SmackDown. On Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that we’ll see a “Birthday Celebration” for the WWE Hall of Famer on next week’s show, which takes place in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Grayson Waller Segment Announced For Tuesday’s Episode Of WWE NXT
While at the UFC Orlando event on Saturday, Grayson Waller announced that the Grayson Waller Effect would be part of the December 6 episode of NXT. Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and the wild card winner in the triple threat bout between Andre Chase, Axiom, and Von Wagner will be the guests.
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (12/5/22)
WWE NXT (12/6/22) WWE Main Event (11/24/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Mojo Rawley Reveals $10 Million NFL Offer Scrapped Rob Gronkowski WWE Plans
Former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed by WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rawley talked about WWE’s plans for he and Rob Gronkowski to tag team at SummerSlam in 2020 and why those plans fell apart. Here’s what he had to say:. If him and...
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Paid Marvel For Hulk Trademark, nWo’s Trademark Value
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his podcast, “Kliq This,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Particularly, Nash discussed trademarks in professional wrestling; discussing trademarks for the likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and the nWo. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air? (12/2/2022)
The fans in Buffalo, New York were treated to an eight-person tag-team match after this week’s WWE SmackDown went off the air. The post-Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament, with Ricochet defeating Santos Escobar in the main event. After the...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (12/5/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM EST via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated card for the show below:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane...
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Yet Again On WWE SmackDown
Another month results in another gimmick change for Lacey Evans. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a new vignette aired for Lacey Evans that looked back at her time serving as a Marine. In the vignette, which you can see below, a voiceover talked about the WWE Superstar...
Matt Hardy Reveals Why Shelton Benjamin Never Received A Main Event Run In WWE
While Shelton Benjamin has had a long career in WWE, he’s never received a main event push. During the latest edition of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW wrestler Matt Hardy discussed the topic of Benjamin and why he’s never been given a real opportunity to take the ball and run with it.
Claudio Castagnoli Suggests Group Meeting In Wake Of Recent William Regal Rumors
Claudio Castagnoli was recently interviewed by the Dallas Morning News to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Castagnoli discussed William Regal’s status with the Blackpool Combat Club in wake of the rumors about his AEW departure, what he’s learned from Regal, and more. You...
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming Her First Movie In Boston
Sasha Banks has wrapped up filming her first movie in The Boss’ hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Last month, it was reported that Banks was filming a movie, but her role in the project remains unclear. On Twitter, Banks announced that she has finished filming but there is no word...
Jim Ross Comments On Telling Davey Boy Smith To Go To Rehab Or Be Fired, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on giving the British Bulldog an ultimatum to go to rehab or be fired from WWE, Davey Boy’s final match in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Dax Harwood Hypes FTR vs. The Acclaimed On AEW Dynamite, Jade Cargill News, More
FTR will be getting a shot at the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed next week on AEW Dynamite. FTR’s Cash Wheeler took to Twitter over the weekend to hype the bout. He wrote,. “We’ve had a great year. Maybe the best of our careers. 3 titles. Some...
The Godwinns & The Tonga Kid Added To WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon took to Twitter over the weekend to announce several new names for their 2023 convention, which takes place in April 2023 during WrestleMania weekend. Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas Godwin) and The Tonga Kid join Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as confirmed names for the convention so far.
Sami Zayn Would Love The Chance To Work With Kenny Omega Again
Sami Zayn is hoping that the proverbial ‘Forbidden Door’ will allow him the opportunity to wrestle AEW’s Kenny Omega again. Zayn and Omega competed multiple times on the independent scene prior to Zayn signing with WWE in 2013, with their most recent bout coming in December 2012 for DDT Pro Wrestling.
Sami Zayn Is Interested In Working With Three AEW Wrestlers
While Sami Zayn currently works for WWE, he’s not shy about naming names who are working for other promotions that he’d be interested in facing. Speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s podcast, Zayn mentioned MJF, Kenny Omega, and Dante Martin as three names he’d like to face. Of course, MJF, Omega, and Martin currently work for All Elite Wrestling. He said,
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Gainesville, FL: Tag Team Headliner
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Gainesville, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Women’s Title Match- Ivy Nile defeated Mandy Rose (c) via DQ, Mandy Rose retains the title. This turns into a 6-women tag team match. Ivy Nile,...
