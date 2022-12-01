ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season

The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera

The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news

When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56

TV and movie fans probably recognize Brad William Henke from his roles on Orange is the New Black, Justified, Lost, Dexter, and many more. They might not have realized that the actor briefly played in the NFL and Arena Football League before changing careers. Sadly, Henke passed away on November 29. No cause of death Read more... The post Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan

If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision

Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’

Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...

