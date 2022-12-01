Read full article on original website
Related
Daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts to new baby brother
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares how his daughter Sterling is adjusting to her new baby brother, Bronze.
Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy
Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon. Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid didn’t know about Patrick Mahomes pre-draft help
Matt Nagy admitted to giving Patrick Mahomes the Kansas City Chiefs playbook before his pre-draft meeting.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
atozsports.com
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season
The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drew Brees Struck By Lightning On Camera
The legendary quarterback was filming a commercial when he was seemingly struck by a bolt of lightning. Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who spent the vast majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints. He had an amazing career that eventually led to a Super Bowl victory against the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, he broke numerous passing records whether it be yards or touchdowns.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines
Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
Where Troy Aikman Is Betting Odell Beckham Jr Will Sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to sign with an NFL team fairly soon. He has visits scheduled with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants. On Friday morning, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the sweepstakes for Beckham. Aikman is confident that Dallas will sign Beckham in the near future.
David Bakhtiari appendectomy knocks him out of Packers’ Week 13 vs. Bears
In a rather painful news for the Green Bay Packers, they will be missing one of their Aaron Rodgers protectors with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Bakhtiari had to undergo an appendectomy on Friday and so needs time to rest and recover,...
Details Emerge From Odell Beckham Jr's Visit With Giants
Odell Beckham Jr. has made a notable stop on his free-agent tour. On Thursday night, the star wide receiver had dinner with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the New York staff. "We had dinner with him last night," Daboll said during a press conference on Friday....
Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56
TV and movie fans probably recognize Brad William Henke from his roles on Orange is the New Black, Justified, Lost, Dexter, and many more. They might not have realized that the actor briefly played in the NFL and Arena Football League before changing careers. Sadly, Henke passed away on November 29. No cause of death Read more... The post Former NFL player turned actor dies at 56 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
The NFL World Is Furious With Brett Favre's Decision
Brett Favre made a controversial decision this week, sparking outrage from many NFL fans and media members. The Hall of Fame quarterback filed a motion in the Mississippi welfare case, arguing for the allegations against him to be dismissed entirely. "It is apparent that MDHS has sued Favre, a Mississippi...
Drew Brees’ ‘struck by lightning’ publicity stunt video sparks fury online: ‘Awful attempt at marketing’
Fans have been sent into a frenzy over a video that purported to show legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees getting struck by lightning while filming a commercial - which turned out to be a marketing stunt.The former New Orleans Saints quarterback tweeted on Monday that he was “excited to be flying to a top-secret location” later in the week where he would be filming a promo for PointsBet, a sports betting app that markets itself in the US as being the “ultimate sportsbook for all things NFL”.Mr Brees had apparently been filming the commercial for the sports betting company in...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Comments / 0