country1037fm.com
NC State And Maryland To Face Off In ‘Dukes Mayo Bowl”
For the first time since 2017, the North Carolina State football team will play in Charlotte. NC State faces off with Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. According to WBTV, this will be the 71st meeting between the two programs. Executive director of the Charlotte Sports...
Clemson QB enters portal
A Clemson quarterback announced via social media Sunday that he is entering the transfer portal. Redshirt freshman Billy Wiles wrote on Twitter that he has decided to enter the portal. "Spending two seasons (...)
country1037fm.com
Pro Lacrosse Returns To Charlotte, North Carolina
Lacrosse fans in the Charlotte area have waited more than four years for a professional team to return to the Queen City. Well, the wait is almost over. The Charlotte Bootleggers are about to launch their inaugural season in the PBLA, or Professional Box Lacrosse Association. If you’re not familiar...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Best “Bucket List” Restaurant Is What?
As we all know, finding a good restaurant to enjoy is top tier things to do. From seafood to Italian to BBQ, I mean food is honestly one of the best things to do, right? There are some restaurants that are a must-try, must-taste type of restaurant. From those voted best in a state or just to scratch off a bucket list one time. It is a lot of fun to find different places to try out and test some different foods.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte’s Best Restaurants For Special Occasions And Holidays
It’s no secret among my family and friends that I love finding quality restaurants to try. One of the things I love about Charlotte is there’s never a lack of cool places to go for a celebration. The restaurant scene in Charlotte and the surrounding areas is really impressive. That inspired me to put together a list of Charlotte’s Best Restaurants to visit for special occasions. And, with family coming to visit for the holidays, we need somewhere special to take everybody. We usually plan a couple of special nights out when family comes to town. We always save the super nice meal out for Christmas Eve.
WSOC Charlotte
‘Having a ball’: Woman, 51, living on Winthrop University campus as student
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Winthrop University student is following her passion and forging a new path. Sue Farmer showed Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis her dorm room at the Rock Hill university. “My home away from home,” Farmer said. From the posters and futon to the ramen...
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
WBTV
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
FOX8 News
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
wfmynews2.com
'I just want to know why' | Father of Shanquella Robinson wants more than justice, he wants answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The father of Shanquella Robinson, the 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of "friends" in Mexico, is now calling on authorities to charge the six people she traveled with, saying they were responsible for her death. Robinson died last month...
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Power Stations Down After Gunfire
According to Fox News, over 40,000 Moore County, North Carolina residents were powerless on Sunday afternoon. They say two substations were taken out by gunfire on Saturday night. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields reported that just after 7 p.m. several communities across the county began to experience power outages. He...
FOX8 News
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
country1037fm.com
Wells Fargo In Charlotte Likely Effected As The Company Slashes Jobs
Blame it on higher interest rates. Wells Fargo in Charlotte likely effected as the company slashes hundreds of jobs. Wells Fargo reportedly let go hundreds possibly thousands of employees as the latest round of layoffs related to the mortgage industry. Bloomberg reports the layoffs are nationwide, Charlotte was not the...
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
FOX Carolina
4 Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping tips from workers
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor said wage and hour investigators found four Upstate employers illegally keeping cash and credit card tips. The department said the employers of the Japan House locations also paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including those over...
Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
