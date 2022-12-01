It took a while for an Asian team to make a mark at the World Cup. Indonesia were the first to compete at the tournament, trading as the Dutch East Indies in 1938, and were battered 6-0 by eventual losing finalists Hungary. The next Asian side to make it fared even worse. In 1954, South Korea were mauled 9-0 by the Hungary side of Puskás, Kocsis and Czibor, then belted 7-0 by a Turkey team that would go on to lose 7-2 against West Germany, who in turn were thumped 8-3 by Hungary in the groups before beating them 3-2 in the final. Strange old tournament, 1954.

26 MINUTES AGO