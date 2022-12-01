Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 briefing: Asia’s finest take aim at Croatia and Brazil
It took a while for an Asian team to make a mark at the World Cup. Indonesia were the first to compete at the tournament, trading as the Dutch East Indies in 1938, and were battered 6-0 by eventual losing finalists Hungary. The next Asian side to make it fared even worse. In 1954, South Korea were mauled 9-0 by the Hungary side of Puskás, Kocsis and Czibor, then belted 7-0 by a Turkey team that would go on to lose 7-2 against West Germany, who in turn were thumped 8-3 by Hungary in the groups before beating them 3-2 in the final. Strange old tournament, 1954.
Neymar close to World Cup return, England and France set up last-eight showdown
Neymar could make his return to the World Cup stage on Monday as Brazil continue their bid to be crowned kings for a record-extending sixth time against South Korea. His return would be a big boost as Brazil have scored just once since Neymar fell foul to his ankle injury and on Saturday lost Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for the rest of the World Cup.
tennismajors.com
Tennis Australia unveils Australian Summer of Tennis calendar
Tennis fans will have a bonanza of tournaments when the new season kicks off with Tennis Australia confirming the complete Australian summer of tennis calendar for 2023. The new season will kick off from December 29 to January 8 with the inaugural United Cup, a new mixed team event featuring some of the world’s top men and women players with group stages being held in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney leading up to the Final Four in Sydney.
tennismajors.com
Monfils to skip Australian Open to become eligible for protected ranking, keeps eye on Paris Olympics
French tennis star Gael Monfils has said that he will not play the Australian Open in January in order to become eligible to use a protected ranking. Players need to be away from the tour for six months in order to use their ranking at the time of their injury to enter tournaments upon return. Monfils was ranked No 20 in the world when he injured his leg at the Canadian Masters in August and is now ranked No 56.
