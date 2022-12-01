There are few things more synonymous with Christmas than “The Nutcracker.” I know, I know, you’re saying, “REALLY?! The country music DJ is touting a ballet?” YES! And no, I’m not a ballet fan. Add opera to that list as well. That being said, I am a HUGE Christmas traditions fan. Growing up, my mom made a big deal about taking my sister and I to see “The Nutcracker.” The memory of that first trip reminds me of the when Debbie and I took our son to New York a few years ago. We wanted to take him to a Broadway musical, and he griped and complained, and we had to drag him kicking and screaming. However, when we walked out of “The Book of Mormon,” no one had a bigger smile on his face. It was the same thing with me and “The Nutcracker” as a child. So, mom and dad, I’m telling you, drag your kid to the ballet.

18 HOURS AGO