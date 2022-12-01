ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

country1037fm.com

North Carolina County Confirms Thirteenth Rabies Case

Pet owners beware. Gaston County in North Carolina has confirmed the county’s 13th rabies case of 2022. This is according to a Facebook post by the Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement. The Gaston County Police Animal Care responded to a call last week involving a dog that had killed a raccoon. The incident took place in the owner back yard in Gastonia. The animal was processed and tested for rabies. That sample was sent to the North Carolina state lab for testing. The raccoon did in fact test positive for rabies.
WBTV

Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting

Donate a new bike so we can help local children have a great holiday. Officials announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Trial of Charlotte officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian set to begin. Updated: 12 hours ago. CMPD officer...
WBTV

NC a “lawless” land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
qcnews.com

2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire

Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in Salisbury, authorities confirm with Queen City News. 2 kids killed, adult seriously burned in house fire. Two children are dead and an adult is seriously injured following an early morning house fire in...
wfmynews2.com

Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
WBTV

Christmas tree stolen from Rockwell town gazebo

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself; someone stole the town Christmas tree that was set up in the gazebo in Rockwell. Town officials confirm that the tree was taken either Thursday night or Friday morning. The town made a post on its...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC

Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
country1037fm.com

“The Nutcracker” Returning To Charlotte This Week

There are few things more synonymous with Christmas than “The Nutcracker.” I know, I know, you’re saying, “REALLY?! The country music DJ is touting a ballet?” YES! And no, I’m not a ballet fan. Add opera to that list as well. That being said, I am a HUGE Christmas traditions fan. Growing up, my mom made a big deal about taking my sister and I to see “The Nutcracker.” The memory of that first trip reminds me of the when Debbie and I took our son to New York a few years ago. We wanted to take him to a Broadway musical, and he griped and complained, and we had to drag him kicking and screaming. However, when we walked out of “The Book of Mormon,” no one had a bigger smile on his face. It was the same thing with me and “The Nutcracker” as a child. So, mom and dad, I’m telling you, drag your kid to the ballet.
WCNC

Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
860wacb.com

Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.

