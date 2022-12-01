Read full article on original website
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, MRNA, IFF
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 64,346 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 16,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
September 2023 Options Now Available For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)
Investors in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) saw new options become available today, for the September 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 284 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WH options chain for the new September 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Triton (TRTN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Amid Rising Costs
Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from shareholder-friendly initiatives adopted by the company. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Notably, shares of Triton have gained 12.1% so far this year, outperforming 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to. The company...
General Mills (GIS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
General Mills (GIS) closed the most recent trading day at $86.30, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.79% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of...
Why Reinsurance Group (RGA) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) closed at $58.95, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the egg producer...
TSX Ends Notably Lower As Strong U.S. Data Raises Interest Rate Concerns
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by concerns about more aggressive policy moves by the Fed after data showed an unexpected acceleration in U.S. services sector activity in the month of November. Already, recent strong U.S. jobs data had triggered speculation the central bank...
Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) provides investors broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes,...
Here's What Could Help Thermon Group (THR) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Santa Claus Rally in No Hurry; Markets Close Lower
Market indices entered today’s initial trading session of the week cold, and mostly dwindled even colder into the afternoon hours, closing off session lows but still well lower than opening bell levels. The Dow dropped -482 points, -1.40%, the S&P 500 was -1.79%, the Nasdaq -1.93% and the small-cap Russell 2000 felt the brunt of the selling, -2.88% on the day.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $41.21, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
Monday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Water Utilities
In trading on Monday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of AppHarvest, up about 5% and shares of Adecoagro up about 1.1% on the day. Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the...
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Northrop Grumman (NOC) closed at $541.43, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of...
Amazon Web Services Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (Nasdaq: AMZN), the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering, visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to commemorate the completion of the Nasdaq MRX Options Exchange migration. In honor of the occasion, Scott Mullins, managing director, Worldwide Financial Services Business Development at AWS, rings the Closing Bell.
Energy Sector Update for 12/05/2022: TTE, GLNG, ACDC, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were gaining premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by over 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 2% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 7% lower. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.63%...
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 5th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Software...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
