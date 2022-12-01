German Research Foundation has approved new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" under the aegis of Mainz University. The researchers of the new Collaborative Research Center (CRC) 1551, funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), intend to apply findings of polymer research to molecular processes in order to better understand what happens in body cells. The CRC entitled "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" will be initiated in January 2023 under the lead management of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), jointly with the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, both located on the JGU campus, as well as the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt and the University of Stuttgart as strong partners. The participating researchers will focus on the polymer structures of DNA, RNA, and proteins and how the polymer properties of these biomolecules influence their functioning in cells. The DFG has agreed to provide about EUR 9.5 million to fund the work of the new CRC during its first four-year funding period.

