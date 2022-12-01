Read full article on original website
Publication of the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence
Researchers from the University of Freiburg present interdisciplinary perspectives on responsible artificial intelligence. A research group led by Silja Vöneky , Institute of Public Law, Dr. Philipp Kellmeyer , Faculty of Medicine, and Oliver Müller , Department of Philosophy, has published the Cambridge Handbook of Responsible Artificial Intelligence - Interdisciplinary Perspectives, which is available both in print and online as an e-book (open access). It comprises 28 chapters written by participants of the virtual conference "Global Perspectives on Responsible AI" (2020, Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies).
Understanding cellular functions: New Collaborative Research Center combines life sciences and polymer research
German Research Foundation has approved new CRC 1551 "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" under the aegis of Mainz University. The researchers of the new Collaborative Research Center (CRC) 1551, funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), intend to apply findings of polymer research to molecular processes in order to better understand what happens in body cells. The CRC entitled "Polymer Concepts in Cellular Function" will be initiated in January 2023 under the lead management of Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), jointly with the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research, both located on the JGU campus, as well as the Max Planck Institute of Biophysics in Frankfurt and the University of Stuttgart as strong partners. The participating researchers will focus on the polymer structures of DNA, RNA, and proteins and how the polymer properties of these biomolecules influence their functioning in cells. The DFG has agreed to provide about EUR 9.5 million to fund the work of the new CRC during its first four-year funding period.
Junior Studies Genetics and Sleep In Dream Research Project
Ruby Redlich’s interest in genetics and sleeping patterns first awakened when she took an introductory computational biology class with Andreas Pfenning , assistant professor of computational biology. "He had talked about some projects his lab was working on, and it seemed really interesting," said Redlich, a rising junior in...
Droplets in cells determine the accumulation of proteins in age-related diseases
Tiny droplets in our cells can accelerate the accumulation of protein deposits in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but they can also hinder this accumulation. While they will worsen the accumulation if the proteins stick to the edge of the droplets, the situation actually improves when they are incorporated into the droplets. Chemists from Radboud University and the University of Twente are set to publish their new findings in Science Advances on 2 December.
Solving problems leads to widespread impact
Primary care physicians are sending referrals with a keyhole view of the network of specialists available - at great cost to patients - and RelayMD founders Dhvani Patel and Dr. Ali Qamar are pioneering a way to improve the process. RelayMD was one of four finalists to receive $5,000 at...
Playing the piano boosts brain processing power and helps lift the blues - study
A randomised control trial led by Bath psychologists shows the positive effects learning to play music for just a few weeks has on cognitive abilities. A new study published by researchers at the University of Bath demonstrates the positive impact learning to play a musical instrument has on the brain’s ability to process sights and sounds, and shows how it can also help to lift a blue mood.
Continued excellence in DNA repair and genome stability research
German Research Foundation renews Collaborative Research Center 1361 / Cooperation with IMB Mainz, the RMU partner universities in Darmstadt and Frankfurt as well as LMU Munich. The German Research Foundation (DFG) announced the prolongation of the Collaborative Research Center (CRC) 1361: "Regulation of DNA Repair and Genome Stability" for an...
UCL East: Minister for Disabled People opens transformative assistive technology research lab
UCL’s Global Disability Innovation Hub (UCL GDI Hub) has officially opened on the university’s new UCL East campus. The hub will provide the facilities for partnership-working and aims to produce new technologies, designs and processes to support disabled individuals in society. The UK’s Minister for Disabled People, Tom...
Silogespräche ’Projects and Processes’: Asad Raza as guest on the topic of ’Metabolisms’
On Tuesday, December 6, the New York artist Asad Raza will be a guest at the Silogespräche of the art department of the Paderborn university from 6 to 8 pm. With the topic "Metabolisms" the subject continues the series "Projects and Processes" in the winter semester 2022/23. The art:...
Boosting Biodiversity on Campus
(Story originally published on Business Green ) Biodiversity is in crisis. The figures are deeply depressing. Globally, wildlife extinction rates are running at about 1,000 times the average historic rate, with somewhere in the region of 150’200 species going extinct every day. In the UK, we have lost 600 million breeding birds since 1980, a staggering decline of 1,712 birds per hour for the last 40 years. Our butterfly populations have halved since 1976. The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries on Earth, in the bottom 10% of all countries. We have to do better.
Confederation sets targets for the use of data science
The federal government wishes to use data science in a more targeted way in the future to support the government and the administration in their work. On 2 December 2022, the Federal Council adopted the federal data science strategy and issued various mandates. Numerous offices within the federal administration apply...
The proposal presented by ZGF Architects, MIRAG and Double Twist studios is the competition winner for the UPF and IBE buildings at the Mercat del Peix site
The jury of the architectural competition for the UPF and Institute of Evolutionary Biology (IBE) buildings at the Mercat del Peix complex [site of the former Fish Market] has proposed the entry presented by the team formed by the Californian studio ZGF Architects and the Barcelona firms MIRAG and Double Twist as the winning one.
Capturing the carbon opportunity: Making carbon capture and storage a reality for UK businesses
Policy@Manchester are delighted to launch a new report in collaboration with the CBI. ’Capturing the Carbon Opportunity’ draws on expert research from The University of Manchester academics on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and combines this insight with findings from interviews with businesses and industry leaders throughout the CCS supply chain.
Building blocks of life would be technically detectable in our solar system
Researchers at Freie Universität Berlin Publish Study in the Journal Astrobiology. In the future, space missions would be at least technically capable of detecting DNA, lipids, and other components of bacteria on ocean moons in our solar system - if such building blocks of life exist outside Earth. This has now been demonstrated in laboratory experiments by an international team led by scientists from the Planetary Science and Remote Sensing Research Group at Freie Universität Berlin. The study was carried out as part of the research project "Habitat OASIS," which is funded by the European Research Council with an ERC Consolidator Grant, and was published on Friday in the scientific journal Astrobiology.
A healthy wind
Health benefits of using wind energy instead of fossil fuels could quadruple if the most polluting power plants are selected for dialing down, new study finds. Nearly 10 percent of today’s electricity in the United States comes from wind power. The renewable energy source benefits climate, air quality, and public health by displacing emissions of greenhouse gases and air pollutants that would otherwise be produced by fossil-fuel-based power plants.
Feature: The ’historic’ Alzheimer’s breakthrough that is 30 years in the making
UCL’s Professor Sir John Hardy was the first to identify the role of amyloid in Alzheimer’s disease - now, three decades later, that finding has resulted in a drug that may help patients. In newly published trial results, a drug has for the first time been shown to...
