myscience.org
University of Glasgow lends expertise to hydrogen economy roundtable
- Professor David Flynn, of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, has lent his expertise to a roundtable discussion on the hydrogen economy. Prof Flynn participated in a discussion on how Scotland and Germany could collaborate on a sustainable and scalable hydrogen economy at an event at the Scottish Government’s Glasgow offices on Thursday 1stDecember.
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
Pedestrians choose healthy obstacles over boring pavements
Up to 78% of walkers would take a more challenging route featuring obstacles such as balancing beams, steppingstones and high steps, research has found. The findings suggest that providing -Active Landscape- routes in urban areas could help tackle an -inactivity pandemic- and improve health outcomes. Pedestrians can be nudged into...
