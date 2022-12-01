Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Looking for Gilbert's holiday trash schedule and office hours?

Here's what you need to know:

Offices Closed December 26, January 2

Gilbert's municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year's Day on Monday, January 2.

Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks and roads.

Trash and Recycling Schedules

Curbside trash and recycling pickup for your blue and black cans will continue as scheduled throughout the holidays, however there will be no bulk trash pickup during the week of Christmas.

Visit Gilbert's trash, recycling and bulk trash pages for schedules and tips.