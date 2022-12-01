Read full article on original website
Related
Waterfall weekender: my wild swimming adventure in the Brecon Beacons
It had been a tough month for several reasons and I needed a break. I initially thought a holiday abroad would be the only antidote. But as it turned out, a wild-swimming weekend in the Brecon Beacons in south Wales was the only medicine I needed. My excitement at the...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Neusiedl, Austria By Peter Richter
This is an image taken at the shore of Lake Neusiedl near the town of Podersdorf in the eastern part of Austria. Lake Neusiedl is one of the few steppe lakes in Europe, and Podersdorf is a well-known spot for sailing and windsurfing. It was an icy day in February...
Christians now a minority in England and Wales
Fewer than half of people in England and Wales identify as Christian, according to census data released on Tuesday, underlining a landmark shift towards secularism in multicultural Britain. - 'That's just Britain' - Some 27.5 million people, or 46.2 percent in England and Wales, described themselves as Christian, down 13.1 percentage points from 2011.
A City and Country Getaway in Scotland
Think of it as a golf vacation fit for a queen—or a king. This six-night package, designed exclusively for Robb Report, begins with two nights in Edinburgh at the new Gleneagles Townhouse, where the royal connection with the Scottish capital is front and center. Take a private tour of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s former yacht, Britannia, followed by dinner onboard in her personal dining room and an after-hours tour of the crown jewels held at Edinburgh Castle. Then hop in a chauffeur-driven transfer to Perthshire for four nights at the original Gleneagles resort’s 1,600-square-foot Royal Lochnagar suite. In between rounds...
Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures
LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is part of the most significant early medieval burial of a woman ever found in the U.K. The woman is long gone – some tooth enamel is all that remains. But scientists say her long-buried trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The items are “a definite statement of wealth as well as Christian faith,” said Lyn Blackmore, a senior finds specialist at Museum of London Archaeology, which made the discovery.
BBC
Nottingham maternity review: About 1,000 people get in contact
More than 750 families and over 200 staff have contacted an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. One of the families that fought alongside others for the review to take place said the...
BBC
Welsh language: Fewer speakers in Wales in past decade
The number of Welsh speakers has fallen in the past decade, with fewer children speaking the language. In 2021 an estimated 538,000 in Wales aged three and over (17.8% of the population) said they can speak it, the Office for National Statistics found. In 2011 562,000, or 19%, spoke it.
Ambulance workers in England and Wales to strike on 21 December
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike across England and Wales on 21 December in a dispute over pay, unions have announced, as the wave of industrial action planned for the winter builds. The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are coordinating industrial action across England and...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Simplon Pass, Switzerland By Stefania Grasso
The Stockalperweg is a pathway track commissioned in 1600 by Baron Kaspar Stockalper to promote European trade along the south-north axis. It is precisely on this route that I took this image last February along the Simplon Pass which leads towards Brig in a splendid winter frame. It can be...
BBC
Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £97,000 through ticket sales...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC
Samantha Harrison: Athlete breaks female Parkrun record
An athlete has set a new UK Parkrun record for the fastest female runner while training for the London Marathon. Samantha Harrison, 27, completed the 5km (3.1 mile) course in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on Saturday in 15 minutes and 37 seconds. Parkrun holds free group running events at nearly 800...
Proportion of Welsh speakers in Wales drops to record low of 17.8%
Welsh ministers under pressure as census shows decline since 2011, largely driven by fall among children and young people
ancientpages.com
Din Lligwy: Prehistoric Celtic Settlement Of Anglesey, Wales
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - The prehistoric ruins of the Din Lligwy settlement have a long history spanning three eras. It is a fascinating place located on the eastern coast of Anglesey, Wales, United Kingdom, which has experienced continual, more than 5000 year-long human activity. House foundations at Din Lligwy...
BBC
World Cup: Ipswich Town fan on his Lowestoft 'flag wars' in Qatar
A fan whose flag was draped behind a goal in England's win over Senegal has described how he had to fend off an "army of people" to secure the slot. Bob Green, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said friendly "flag wars" between fans was a feature of a pre-match build-up. He has...
BBC
Extra rail services in north Wales on hold after firm goes bust
Plans to increase some rail services in the north Wales border area are "on hold" after the company supplying the trains went into administration. The aim is to provide a twice-hourly service to Liverpool as part of the Welsh government's plans for a North Wales Metro. Vivarail Ltd, the planned...
housebeautiful.com
Colchester named UK's unhappiest area, according to new ONS data
Colchester has been named the UK's unhappiest area, according to a new wellbeing survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ancient Essex town, which was once the former capital of Roman Britain, ranked the lowest in terms of 'happiness', scoring just 6.8 out of 10. Situated on the border with Suffolk, residents said they were generally not satisfied with life in Colchester, compared to those living in neighbouring towns.
Will the new rail strike wreck the Christmas getaway?
The announcement of more rail strike dates has sparked fears that many people will be unable to visit loved ones over Christmas.Train services on Christmas Eve are usually packed with people making journeys to spend the festive period with friends and family.The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced that its members at Network Rail will hold industrial action from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.We’re very likely to see an increase in trafficRod Dennis, RACIn response to accusations of causing more disruption to passengers, the RMT wrote on Twitter that the walkout “will only affect...
BBC
Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed
Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...
BBC
Leckhampton: £35m carbon neutral high school opens in Cheltenham
A £35m carbon neutral high school has opened its doors to pupils. The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Edward Gillespie OBE opened The High School Leckhampton in Cheltenham. The school will create its own green energy using solar panels which will cut its carbon emissions. The county council first put...
Comments / 0