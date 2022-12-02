ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mar-a-Lago probe: Federal appeals court halts special master review in setback for Trump’s legal team

By Bradford Betz, Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fox News

888K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy