Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos
Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
"716MAS" at RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary approved to set up in Akron
AKRON, N.Y. — A senior dog sanctuary is officially coming to Western New York. White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary was just granted a special use permit Wednesday in Akron and expects to open anywhere from eight to 10 months from now. The sanctuary will give senior dogs, who typically...
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
wellsvillesun.com
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
13 vehicles damaged at IAA Bergen in fire
BERGEN, N.Y. — More than a dozen vehicles went up in flames at Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) in the Village of Bergen on Apple Tree Avenue. The Bergen Fire Department says they were called out there just after noon on Saturday along with several other fire departments. IAA was also able to lend a hand in battling the blaze by using heavy machinery to move the burnt vehicles to give crews better access.
chautauquatoday.com
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Dunkirk fire
Chautauqua County fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in the city of Dunkirk. Crews from Dunkirk Fire, with mutual aid from East Dunkirk, responded to the blaze at 92 West Chestnut Street around 5:40 am on Monday. When they reached the scene, Dunkirk Fire Chief Mike Edwards says firefighters found the house was heavily involved in flames. The lone occupant was able to get out...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
Buffalove for your lawn! Check out these new blow-up buffaloes
A father-son team from Clarence is helping you give your lawn some Buffalove this holiday season. Chris and Brandon Cimerman created blow-up lawn buffaloes for their company called "Buffa-Blo."
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
WHEC TV-10
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
wnypapers.com
The Chapel taking time with renovation of former Niagara Catholic site
Seeking to build what’s best for congregation, neighborhood. Though a new entrance and gathering space is not far from opening, and concrete has been poured for new outdoor spaces, it’s what’s not happening at The Chapel’s Niagara Falls campus that has taken on more significance. You...
broadwayfillmorealive.org
St. John Kanty Church’s former school will be converted into the Apartments at the Lyceum
On Tuesday, November 22 Community Services for Every1 held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Apartments at the Lyceum. Christopher Byrd, Jennifer Snyder-Haas (both grads of the school), and Judith Felski attended the groundbreaking ceremony, held on Swinburne Street at Historic St. John Kanty Church Buffalo. It was a little over...
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Comments / 0