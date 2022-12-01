JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO