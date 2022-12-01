Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Church spreads Christmas cheer with free gas
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas season is about giving, and what better to give than gas? Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to the community. Church volunteers manned the pumps as hundreds line the streets to fill their tanks. The church pre-paid $25 to every pump...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
thunderboltradio.com
“Main Street Christmas” in Union City
Downtown Union City was busy on Thursday. “Main Street Christmas” brought in food vendors, open store businesses, photos with Santa Claus, the lighting of the Christmas tree, and the annual Christmas parade. A large crowd of people took part in Thursday’s activities, including a big crowd gathered on First...
WBBJ
Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember. Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public. This is a free and family friendly event with...
KFVS12
30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Since November 25, the 30th Annual Festival of Lights Auto Tour has been open. And until December 11, those who wish to see the lights or decorate with their own are welcome. The FOL is open on the weekends, Friday through Sunday, from 5 p.m....
kbsi23.com
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
KFVS12
Man arrested following deadly Butler County shooting
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief, firefighters got the call a little after 3 a.m. for a fire on the 200 block of N. Park Ave. Families were able to visit a historic home and meet with Santa at the same time today. Resource network donates needed items...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
KFVS12
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The vehicle hit a tree. The deceased included 19-year-old Mallory Carter of...
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire in North Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in north Jonesboro. Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch confirmed that a house in 1300-block of Magnolia Road caught fire around 1 p.m. Dec. 2. Officials at the scene told our reporter there were no injuries. It is...
Kait 8
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
KFVS12
Two women shot and killed, man arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of New Hampshire Street in Qulin after a call about two people who were shot inside. They responded around 5 a.m. and found two females were found with gunshot wounds. Deputies located...
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Dresden Enterprise
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
Kait 8
Person taken to hospital following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro. According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m. The person was said to have a “massive” head injury. Public Information Specialist Sally...
Kait 8
New restaurant planned for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
