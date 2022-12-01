Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
WHAS 11
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
WHAS 11
Tamala Jones Teases 'Feel-Good' Nostalgia in Hallmark Mahogany's First Holiday Film (Exclusive)
'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!. The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71, her children announce
An actor known for her work on "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
WHAS 11
Cher Dishes on 'Fabulous' New Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'On Paper It's Kind of Ridiculous'
Cher is fully aware of what her 40-year age gap with her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, looks like. The 76-year-old pop star is currently dating the 36-year-old music producer and is opening up about their romance. On Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher spoke to host Clarkson about...
WHAS 11
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Comments / 0