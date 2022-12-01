'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!. The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.

3 DAYS AGO