Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
WHAS 11

'Better late than never' | Dolly Parton joins TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Queen of Country Music has officially joined TikTok!. Dolly Parton joined the infamous video-sharing app late Sunday afternoon. The announcement was made on her Twitter account with the caption "better late than never." I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok. Since joining the app, she has accumulated...
WHAS 11

Ashton Kutcher's Twin Brother Michael Shares Why They Drifted Apart (Exclusive)

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael, are getting vulnerable like they never have before. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the upcoming Paramount+ show, The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the twin brothers sit down together for the first time to talk about Michael's medical struggles and the changing nature of their relationship through the years.
WHAS 11

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
WHAS 11

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Both Separated From Their Spouses in August, Says Source

New details have emerged surrounding the romance betweenGood Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. A source tells ET that the two journalists both separated from their spouses in August. The two have both been married since 2010 -- Holmes, 45, to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach, 49, to actor Andrew Shue.
WHAS 11

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Jenny Tells Sumit's Stunned Family They Plan to Move to the US

Jenny and Sumit's never-ending drama with his family was kicked up a notch on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple went to dinner with Jenny's daughter, Christina -- who was visiting from the U.S. -- as well as Sumit's family, and Jenny dropped a bombshell on Sumit's family that had them visibly shocked.
WHAS 11

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...

