techaiapp.com
Researchers develop system for improved latent fingerprint recognition
Recently, a research group led by Prof. Long Shibing from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. Liu Qi from Fudan University, developed an in-sensor reservoir computing system for latent fingerprint recognition with deep ultraviolet photo-synapses and a memristor array. This study was published in Nature Communications.
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
studyfinds.org
Egg whites remove nearly 100% of microplastics from water, Princeton researchers discover
PRINCETON, N.J. — It turns out that a breakfast staple around the world might just be the answer for removing microplastics from water. Princeton researchers have successfully used egg whites to create a lightweight and porous aerogel material that can be used in several ways, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound, as well as insulation.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
Brain-computer interfaces could allow soldiers to control weapons with their thoughts and turn off their fear – but the ethics of neurotechnology lags behind the science
Imagine that a soldier has a tiny computer device injected into their bloodstream that can be guided with a magnet to specific regions of their brain. With training, the soldier could then control weapon systems thousands of miles away using their thoughts alone. Embedding a similar type of computer in a soldier’s brain could suppress their fear and anxiety, allowing them to carry out combat missions more efficiently. Going one step further, a device equipped with an artificial intelligence system could directly control a soldier’s behavior by predicting what options they would choose in their current situation.
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
techaiapp.com
SiC and GaN, renewables, electronica
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on SiC and GaN reliability, renewables, and electronica 2022!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
PV Tech
NREL: US solar costs rise across all sectors, utility-scale up 6%
PV and solar-plus-storage costs have risen year-on-year (YoY) in the US, according to the annual price benchmarking analysis by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Using 2021 prices, utility-scale PV systems were 6% more expensive in Q1 2022 than the equivalent period last year, rising to US$0.99/Wdc, whilst utility-scale solar-plus-storage...
teslarati.com
Honeywell’s newest partnership aims to prevent EV battery fires
Honeywell announced it has landed a new partnership with Nexceris, the company that developed Li-ion Tamer lithium-ion gas detection solutions, in an attempt to increase electric vehicle safety. The partnership will culminate new sensor-based solutions as the two companies plan to develop a new system that could prevent conditions leading...
Graphene is a proven supermaterial, but manufacturing the versatile form of carbon at usable scales remains a challenge
“Future chips may be 10 times faster, all thanks to graphene”; “Graphene may be used in COVID-19 detection”; and “Graphene allows batteries to charge 5x faster” – those are just a handful of recent dramatic headlines lauding the possibilities of graphene. Graphene is an incredibly light, strong and durable material made of a single layer of carbon atoms. With these properties, it is no wonder researchers have been studying ways that graphene could advance material science and technology for decades. I never know what to expect when I tell people I study graphene – some have never heard of it, while...
MedicalXpress
AI enables greater mobility: Personalized finger joint implants from a 3D printer
The remobilization of finger joints that have been damaged by illness or injury is an emerging market in the field of demand-driven patient care. The FingerKIt consortium, which brings together five Fraunhofer institutes, uses AI to develop personalized 3D-printed joint implants so that these delicate finger parts can be replaced when necessary.
myscience.org
Iron for energy storage
In the futuere the metal could store energy from renewable sources, for example for transportation. Energy from sun or wind is weather-dependent and lacks an efficient way to store and transport it. Scientists from the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung and TU Eindhoven are investigating iron as a possible energy carrier. The idea is to store excess energy in iron and release it through combustion of iron into iron oxide. The team is working to understand the underlying processes and upscale the technique to industrial relevance.
techaiapp.com
Evaluation kit tests flow sensor capabilities
Flusso Ltd. has launched an evaluation kit for its FLS122 flow sensor to help engineers evaluate the new air velocity sensor’s capabilities in their own applications. The company also announced first shipments of the FLS122 with the capability to ramp to over 100 million pieces per year. The company...
A company's nuclear fusion rockets could help us escape the Solar System in our lifetime
Nuclear fusion-powered rockets might be nearer than you think. UK rocket company Pulsar Fusion has been awarded funding from the UK Space Agency to help it develop "integrated nuclear fission-based power systems for electric propulsion", a press statement shared with IE via email reveals. They will collaborate with the Universities...
techaiapp.com
Enhancing cooperation of AI and human planners
Supply chain planners have the opportunity to change forecasts produced by the self-learning systems using artificial intelligence. Does this add value? And which forecast can be relied on more—the software’s or the human’s? In a state of the art study, KLU researchers Naghmeh Khosrowabadi, Prof. Kai Hoberg and Prof. Christina Imdahl (Eindhoven University of Technology) are getting to the bottom of these questions. According to their study, human intervention—on average—did not increase the accuracy of the forecasts.
ADS-TEC Energy Launches New Ultra-Fast Charging System ChargePost, an Energy Platform With Integrated Battery Storage and Large Digital Displays
NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005112/en/ ADS-TEC Energy has announced ChargePost, one of the most compact, battery-based charging systems enabling ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging, on existing power connections, without the need to extend existing grids. The system redefines ultra-fast charging with an all-in-one design that integrates the battery, power electronics, cooling system and charger in a compact package requiring less than two square meters (21.5 square feet) of ground space. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ZDNet
We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton
Machine-learning forms of artificial intelligence are going to produce a revolution in computer systems, a new kind of hardware-software union that can put AI in your toaster, according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. Special Feature. The Tech Trends to Watch in 2023. Learn about the leading tech trends the world...
