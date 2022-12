WICHITA – Destiny Masters and Hudson Bailey kicked off the indoor track and field season with multi-event competition wins Friday at the Shocker Multi. Masters got out to a hot start with a personal-best performance in the 60-meter hurdles, running 8.53 to move up to No. 6 on the Wichita State all-time list and earn 1,010 points in the event to take a lead she never lost. Moving on to the high jump, Masters entered the competition after the rest of the field had already completed their efforts, clearing her opening bar of 1.67m/5'7.5" before passing to her final height of 1.73m/5'8", three inches below her personal record.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO