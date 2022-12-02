ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 years after Maggie Long's murder, law enforcement ask for help

By Rick Sallinger
 4 days ago

5 years after Maggie Long's murder, law enforcement hand delivers requests for help 02:21

Anniversaries of unsolved crimes can serve as opportunities to put attention on unsolved crimes.

CBI agents and Park County Sheriff's Office personnel handed out flyers at businesses telling each person who passed by, "We're trying to see if they've seen anybody out there who might remember anything about Maggie's murder."

It was five years ago Maggie Long returned to her home near Bailey before a school event and was met by burglars. They set her and the house on fire and took off with an assault rifle, handgun and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Detective Sgt. Wendy Kipple of the Park County Sheriff's Office told CBS News Colorado, "We're hoping to prime any memories they might have that maybe they were afraid to talk to us at that time or forgot about it and they might remember something how small."

The Maggie Long law enforcement task force spent this anniversary in a strong push for new leads

Maggie Long Long family

Sketches of the suspects have been circulating. The reward in this case is now up to $75,000. Maggie was a senior at Platte Canyon High School. The people In the area are still in disbelief.

"It's awful, it's just awful... you don't expect anything like this to happen up here," one woman at the gas station said.

Federal authorities have taken this case on a different angle.

"The FBI classified this as a hate crime and they did that because of Maggie's Asian descent."

The search for Maggie's killers goes on. Those providing tips can remain anonymous by calling (303) 239-4243 or email: maggie.long.tips@state.co.us .

To date, there have been 237 tips reported in Maggie's case.

