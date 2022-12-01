Read full article on original website
NHL Morning Skate for December 5
* In a contest Kirill Kaprizov and Jason Robertson each extended their recent strings of success, the Stars nearly completed a four-goal, third-period comeback, but the Wild halted all hopes with a shootout victory. * Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres outdueled Erik Karlsson and the Sharks in a showdown between...
Vegas wins in SO, ending Bruins' 14-game home win streak
Reilly Smith scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round to give Vegas a 4-3 win in coach Bruce Cassidy's return to Boston on Monday night, snapping the Bruins' NHL-record 14-game home win streak to open the season.
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Dec. 4. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid paced the NHL with 5-6-11 in four...
NOTEBOOK: Panthers enjoy cold weather, warm welcome in Jackson Hole
"NHL team to train at King" read the headline on the front page of the Jackson Hole Daily. Making a quick pitstop in between games at Seattle and Winnipeg near their end of their five-game road trip through the Northwest, the Florida Panthers enjoyed a day of bonding and team building on Sunday in Jackson Hole before closing out their stay with a practice at the Snow King Sports and Events Center on Monday.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored on the power play, and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak
Islanders Return to In-Person Holiday Hospital Visits
The Islanders hand delivered toys and visited with kids at five area hospitals. Heads were turning inside of Cohen Children's Medical Center on Monday afternoon as Scott Mayfield and JG Pageau wheeled around a treasure trove of toys. Obviously, the slime kits, stuffed animals and soccer balls would be a...
NHL Reschedules Predators' Postponed Games
The Nashville Predators now know when they will play their two late November postponed games. The games against the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets originally scheduled for November 25 and 26 respectively, were postponed after a water main break flooded and damage Bridgestone Arena early November 25. The...
Coach's Challenge: DET @ CBJ - 3:35 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Detroit. Video review determined that Detroit's David Perron preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Dylan Larkin's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
VGK Announce Details of Hispanic Heritage Knight December 7
VEGAS (December 5, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 5, plans for their Hispanic Heritage Knight presented by UMC on Wednesday, December 7. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys during warmups as they prepare to face the New York Rangers for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop at T-Mobile Arena. Prior to puck drop on Toshiba Plaza, fans can enjoy a musical performance by the Claudine Castro Band from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. PT. Face painting will also be available before the game on Toshiba Plaza in celebration of the event.
Ducks Reassign Regenda to San Diego
The Ducks have reassigned left wing Pavol Regenda to San Diego, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Regenda, 22 (12/7/99), recorded 1-2=3 points in 14 NHL games this season, scoring his first NHL goal Nov. 9 vs. Minnesota after making his NHL debut Oct. 12 vs. Seattle. The 6-4, 212-pound forward recorded a point in each of his first four career AHL games with San Diego from Nov. 2-8 (2-2=4, +2) prior to his recall to Anaheim Nov. 9.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche
In the fourth game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) will host Jared Bednar's defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
Lalonde 'appreciative' for time with Lightning
As Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde prepares to face the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena, he can't help but reflect on the lessons learned from his four-year stint as an assistant coach with the franchise. Lalonde helped Tampa...
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
Marco Kasper has 10 points in 19 SHL games this season. He has the production, tenacity, and skill to surpass both Joel Eriksson Ek (of Minnesota Wild fame) and Dylan Larkin to become a number-one center in the NHL. Kasper’s Pre-Draft Year & Draft Year Production. A crucial point...
