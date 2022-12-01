ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MySanAntonio

Western Conference-leading Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95 on Sunday, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.

