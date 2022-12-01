Read full article on original website
Related
Fan matches Draymond Green fine with $25,003 to teams' foundations
The fan who exchanged words with Warriors forward Draymond Green in Dallas has donated $12,500 to the Dubs Community Foundation and $12,503 to the Mavs Foundation.
MySanAntonio
Western Conference-leading Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95 on Sunday, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.
WATCH: Bruce Cassidy welcomed back to Boston with tribute video, warm ovation
Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy was welcomed back to Boston when his Vegas Golden Knights visited TD Garden Monday night. Cassidy got a video tribute and warm ovation from the crowd.
Comments / 0