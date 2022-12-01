ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myeverettnews.com

Everett Animal Shelter Looking To Adopt Lots Of Cats And Dogs During The Holidays

Word in from the Everett Animal Shelter that they hope to find homes for an abundance of shelter animals during the Holidays. Here’s more. We’re looking to get as many cats and dogs as we can into homes this holiday season! For the entire month of December, we’re reducing our adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in hopes of finding them all new ho-ho-homes for the holidays.
roadtirement.com

Teatro ZinZanni has a great show in Seattle’s Sodo Park

Coming Home is such a fitting title for the return of the Teatro ZinZanni’s production now being celebrated after its long awaited return to Seattle. The terrible events of 2020/21 that closed the show and the vintage 1910 circus tent had left a real void in the entertainment scene in the Pacific Northwest.
monovisions.com

Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)

Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
AdWeek

KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract

Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
102.7 KORD

Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores

Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
secretseattle.co

5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle

Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
seattlerefined.com

3 Seattle bars serving up Christmas cheer

This is a favorite and special time of year for many of us. There is festive music everywhere, holiday lights, decorations and excitement to share with friends and family. So let’s get immersed in the holiday season and visit some incredible bars and lounges that will transport you to a wintertime wonderland.
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
thurstontalk.com

Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County

Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
thejoltnews.com

A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners

Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
Ask Tacoma

Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?

My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Rose Kreider

Rose Kreider is an indie filmmaker in the Seattle area. Seattle Refined: How long have you been making films?. Rose Kreider: I have been making films for a year and a month so far! I started out modeling and acting when COVID started in 2020. From modeling and doing runway for New York Fashion Week in 2020 and 2021, I met some incredible creatives in the Pacific Northwest. I began acting for the last two years in small roles on Netflix, and a handful of background roles, including on the hit movie on HBO Max called "KIMI." Through modeling and acting, I realized I wanted something more from the industry and had hopes to develop my creative nature in a different perspective. From being on set last summer in a short that I played a main character in, I realized I enjoyed watching what the director did, how the writer wrote the screenplay and watching it move from the organic idea to fruition and finally on screen in front of an audience. To my dismay, I did not like how the movie turned out in general, and throughout the premiere, I was critiquing not only my performance but how the movie ended up evolving. I felt like the film could have been something more inspirational and motivating.

