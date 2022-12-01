Read full article on original website
'He was crying and pleading:' Woman says her dog was electrocuted at Holiday Magic at The Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash - A Washington woman says her newly adopted rescue dog was electrocuted to death at Holiday Magic at the Fair on Friday. Vyctoria "Tori" Sanchez says after a two-month-long adoption process with Big Dog Rescue in Tacoma, she finally took Maverick, a German Shepherd mix to his forever home with her on November 12.
Everett Animal Shelter Looking To Adopt Lots Of Cats And Dogs During The Holidays
Word in from the Everett Animal Shelter that they hope to find homes for an abundance of shelter animals during the Holidays. Here’s more. We’re looking to get as many cats and dogs as we can into homes this holiday season! For the entire month of December, we’re reducing our adoption fees on adult dogs and cats in hopes of finding them all new ho-ho-homes for the holidays.
Teatro ZinZanni has a great show in Seattle’s Sodo Park
Coming Home is such a fitting title for the return of the Teatro ZinZanni’s production now being celebrated after its long awaited return to Seattle. The terrible events of 2020/21 that closed the show and the vintage 1910 circus tent had left a real void in the entertainment scene in the Pacific Northwest.
People are scavenging for high-end coolers that are washing up on shores from Seattle to Alaska after a freighter lost shipping containers last fall: 'The Yetis are still out there'
After a freight ship lost some of its cargo in rough waters last year, its haul of Yeti brand coolers has been circling the globe.
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract
Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle
Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
3 Seattle bars serving up Christmas cheer
This is a favorite and special time of year for many of us. There is festive music everywhere, holiday lights, decorations and excitement to share with friends and family. So let’s get immersed in the holiday season and visit some incredible bars and lounges that will transport you to a wintertime wonderland.
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County
Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
Precious Cougar Stolen From Seattle Restaurant: 'It's Just So, So Wrong'
'She is as much of a part of this restaurant as the food, and the music and the cocktails,' the restaurant owner said.
A tropical paradise in downtown Olympia offers a refuge for indoor gardeners
Alden Davis’ gardening life started with vegetables. “At first, I didn’t understand why anyone would grow plants you couldn’t eat,” he says. Eventually, he branched out, so to speak, to growing flowers. Then, one winter – the time when gardeners get bored – he started fooling around with houseplants.
Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine
Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
Are backyard chickens allowed in Tacoma?
My mom and I just moved to Tacoma from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
Artist of the Week: Rose Kreider
Rose Kreider is an indie filmmaker in the Seattle area. Seattle Refined: How long have you been making films?. Rose Kreider: I have been making films for a year and a month so far! I started out modeling and acting when COVID started in 2020. From modeling and doing runway for New York Fashion Week in 2020 and 2021, I met some incredible creatives in the Pacific Northwest. I began acting for the last two years in small roles on Netflix, and a handful of background roles, including on the hit movie on HBO Max called "KIMI." Through modeling and acting, I realized I wanted something more from the industry and had hopes to develop my creative nature in a different perspective. From being on set last summer in a short that I played a main character in, I realized I enjoyed watching what the director did, how the writer wrote the screenplay and watching it move from the organic idea to fruition and finally on screen in front of an audience. To my dismay, I did not like how the movie turned out in general, and throughout the premiere, I was critiquing not only my performance but how the movie ended up evolving. I felt like the film could have been something more inspirational and motivating.
