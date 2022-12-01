Rose Kreider is an indie filmmaker in the Seattle area. Seattle Refined: How long have you been making films?. Rose Kreider: I have been making films for a year and a month so far! I started out modeling and acting when COVID started in 2020. From modeling and doing runway for New York Fashion Week in 2020 and 2021, I met some incredible creatives in the Pacific Northwest. I began acting for the last two years in small roles on Netflix, and a handful of background roles, including on the hit movie on HBO Max called "KIMI." Through modeling and acting, I realized I wanted something more from the industry and had hopes to develop my creative nature in a different perspective. From being on set last summer in a short that I played a main character in, I realized I enjoyed watching what the director did, how the writer wrote the screenplay and watching it move from the organic idea to fruition and finally on screen in front of an audience. To my dismay, I did not like how the movie turned out in general, and throughout the premiere, I was critiquing not only my performance but how the movie ended up evolving. I felt like the film could have been something more inspirational and motivating.

