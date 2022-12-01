Read full article on original website
Gianaris Secures $5 Million Grant for Educational Programming at Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria
State Senator Michael Gianaris has secured a $5 million grant for the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria. The grant, which is being allocated via the 2022-23 state budget, will be used to advance the 35th Avenue museum’s educational programming in film, television, and digital media, Gianaris said.
Construction Begins on $4.5 billion Transmission Line That Will Bring Clean Energy From Canada to Western Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul marked the start of construction last week of a 339-mile transmission line that will deliver clean energy from Canada to a converter station in Astoria. The governor was among several officials to break ground on the $4.5 billion project in upstate Washington County on Wednesday. The transmission...
