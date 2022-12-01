Maralee Nichols Celebrates Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo’s 1st Birthday: ‘My Greatest Blessing’

One whole year! Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson’s son, Theo, is celebrating his first birthday — and his mom was there to mark the special occasion.

“ I can not believe you are already one 🥹 Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life,” Nichols, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 1. “You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room.”

The post featured a carousel of images, including a throwback photo of the Texas native in a white dress from when she was pregnant. In another snap, she can be seen donning the same dress, this time with her son next to her.

“You are my greatest blessing, my world , my heart in human form,” Nichols wrote in the heartfelt tribute. “God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo 🤍.”

The fitness guru first made headlines in December 2021 when news broke that she was suing Thompson, 31, for child support. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that same month that Nichols gave birth after claiming that she and the NBA star had an affair in the spring.

In January, the Canada native took to social media to announce that he is Theo’s father and issued a public apology to Khloé Kardashian — whom he was still dating when he met Nichols.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Five months later, however, an insider exclusively told Us that Thompson had “no immediate plans” to form a relationship with Theo.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” the source explained. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

At the time, Thompson also hadn’t “been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date,” the insider shared. (The athlete's lawyer has since confirmed to Us that he is "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.)

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig , and daughter True, 4, with the Good American founder, 38. In August, Us confirmed that Thomspon and Kardashian had welcomed a second child together, a son, via surrogate , despite calling it quits on their off-on romance amid his paternity scandal.

“Khloé and Tristan [are] not speaking outside of coparenting, ” an insider exclusively told Us ahead of their baby boy' arrival. “Tristan has realized that he’s a parental figure to True and the new baby and that’s [all] he is to Khloé right now.’

Nichols, for her part, has remained “truly focused" on raising her son . “She is navigating motherhood as a single mom,” a separate source told Us in July, revealing that Nichols was “not surprised” that Thompson was expanding his family with Kardashian.

“During their relationship, [Tristan] told her he wanted five to six children,” the insider said.