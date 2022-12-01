ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)

Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
Tamala Jones Teases 'Feel-Good' Nostalgia in Hallmark Mahogany's First Holiday Film (Exclusive)

'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!. The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.
'SNL': Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Team Up With Keke Palmer for a Gritty, Dramatic 'Kenan & Kel' Reboot

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have reunited with a little help from Keke Palmer!. Palmer made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend -- where she also revealed her exciting pregnancy news -- and for one of the night's pre-recorded sketches, fans got a chance to see exactly what it would look like if she and Thompson rebooted the beloved sitcom Kenan & Kel.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...

