Police respond to burglar alarm at Tree of Life synagogue, learn of social media threat

By Meghan Schiller
 4 days ago

Police respond to burglar alarm at Tree of Life synagogue, learn of social media threat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An alarm rang out at the Tree of Life synagogue Wednesday night, sparking a brief police investigation.

Someone affiliated with the Jewish synagogue reported a burglar alarm around 9:30 p.m.

That keyholder also told the responding police officers about a recent social media threat.

Upon arrival, law enforcement checked the building and did not find any sign of forced entry, but police did confirm the existence of that threat made on Twitter.

Police could not comment on the specifics of the online threat.

CBS Pittsburgh

Family, friends come together for balloon release to honor 4-year-old Kaari Thompson

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - The community said enough is enough and there needs to be accountability after a 4-year-old girl was gunned down in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police continue to look for the people involved.After a balloon release for Kaari Thompson, her family is asking for people to say what they know. They call the death of such a young life a tragedy. A beautiful young life taken way too soon."She always came up to you. She would tell you she misses you she loves you. Her and my daughter were best friends," Kaari's aunt Heather Thompson said. Four-year-old Kaari...
wtae.com

Mom of paralyzed teen shot in Swissvale speaks on his recovery

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Anthony Kemple, 14, has been in the hospital sincehe was shot in Swissvale on Sept. 30. "He is paralyzed from the waist down," said Tiffany Yeager, Kemple's mother. Yeager said the bullet went through her then 13-year-old's hip and into his intestines and spine. She said...
wtae.com

Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County

STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
Daily Voice

Caught On Camera: BB Gun Shooter Leaves Man For Dead In PA Alley

Ralphie was warned in a Christmas Story that you can "shoot your eye" with a bb gun but experts have warned for years that they can pierce the skin and are "potentially lethal" — a theory a man in Pennsylvania, unfortunately, has confirmed. 50-year-old Christopher Gaylor was found unresponsive...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison

WORTHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Human remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer woman Darlene Harbison, Allegheny County police announced on Monday. Police said a hunter found a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township. The license plate was registered to Harbison and police said troopers found human remains nearby.While the medical examiner has yet to formally identify the remains, Allegheny County police said they believe they've found Harbison. The 59-year-old had last been seen on Sept. 11. Police said her daughter had been unable to contact her mother and requested a welfare check. Detectives believe Harbison's boyfriend Eric Gibbs is responsible for her disappearance, saying the two were in a "volatile" relationship. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in the woods in West Deer Township on Sept. 17.  
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: December 5, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsBest of the Batch FoundationElves on the RunBeechview Revitalization Advisory GroupBeyond GrayWashington Area Humane SocietySTAR 100.7Free Care FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
wtae.com

School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
PennLive.com

Woman accused of punching Pa. cop in the head faces felony charge

TARENTUM, Pa. — Tarentum police accused a woman of punching an officer in the back of the head while he was trying to arrest a man who was fighting outside a bar. Brianna Hooper, 24, of the 800 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
CBS Pittsburgh

4-year-old child, woman shot in Lincoln-Lemington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An adult woman and a 4-year-old child were shot in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar.Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the scene of Thursday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. The woman and 4-year-old girl were last listed in critical condition, officials said.Police said the shooting started in the street but said one victim was shot in the Brooklyn Food Mart.KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish said there were at least 30 evidence markers on the ground. Police are searching for at least two suspects, though they were not able to provide descriptions. Officials say anyone with information on the shooting can call 911. A third person at the scene apparently suffered a shoulder injury, but police said they were not involved. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pitt students facing charges, accused of violating medical cadavers during anatomy lab

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two students from the University of Pittsburgh are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month. University of Pittsburgh Police say that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each charged with one count of abuse of corpse after they improperly treated medical cadavers in a class at Victoria Hall.According to police, on November 4, Jimenez was seen by multiple individuals allegedly using his fingers to violate a female cadaver and Gupta was reported by students for allegedly making inappropriate comments while sticking his fingers inside a male cadaver's chest.Police say that Jimenez admitted to touching parts of the female cadaver, saying that he was curious about it. According to police, Gupta admitted to officers that he may have made an inappropriate comment during that time. Both students told officers they were instructed to be respectful towards the bodies and that they are human beings. Jimenez and Gupta each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month. 
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

