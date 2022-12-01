FLORENCE, Ky. — It's the season of giving. 7 Hills Church's Christmas Child Program is underway, with the help of some partnerships in the area. “We work with specific schools and partners in the area to help identify those needs. These family resource counselors are so integral in helping us find these families that really wouldn’t have a Christmas if somebody didn’t step up and provide that Christmas for them,” Kyle Waid, a pastor for the church, said.

FLORENCE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO