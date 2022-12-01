ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Roberto Martínez exits as dreams of golden generation end with whimper

By Andy Hunter at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeYZQ_0jURJVAr00

Roberto Martínez embraced each and every one of his backroom staff, then did the same to every player before going over to applaud a small cluster of Belgium fans whose boos could be heard above the din of the stadium PA.

His six-year reign as head coach is over and so, despite his protestations to the contrary, are the World Cup dreams of a golden generation. They leave behind a diminished legacy.

From third at the World Cup in 2018 to third in their group in 2022, Belgium’s decline, anticipated by Kevin De Bruyne among many others, accelerated during a miserable time in Qatar. But for a series of misses from Romelu Lukaku the team ranked second in the world would have qualified from Group F at the expense of a more accomplished Croatia. It would have been a feat of escapology unworthy of their efforts.

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

A tearful Lukaku collapsed into the arms of the coach Thierry Henry before punching out the Perspex on the side of the Belgium dugout after a second-half substitute appearance that defied belief. The Internazionale forward missed four gilt-edged chances and was denied by a superb last-ditch challenge by the masked Josko Gvardiol as Belgium belatedly rallied.

It was not enough and it was no consolation that talk of being too old to shape a World Cup was disproved by a 37-year-old. That was Luka Modric, the oldest, finest player on the pitch.

Related: Belgium crash out of World Cup as Lukaku’s misses let Croatia off hook

The sun has set on a trophyless generation that has given a clear sense here of growing tired of each other. A team trying to demonstrate unity in response to numerous allegations of fractures within the squad – from dressing-room bust-ups to star names not speaking to one another – had a strange way of showing unity.

They all put their left arms over the shoulders of the teammate to their left during the national anthem, apart from Thibaut Courtois and De Bruyne, who stood with arms by their sides as La Brabançonne was played. Collectively, there was little evidence until the closing stages of the match of fighting for a common cause, to preserve their place on the biggest stage.

The game is up for this gifted but ageing group. It had sounded that way even before they produced one more soporific display, with Martínez presenting his case for the defence of the golden generation on the eve of a must-win game against Croatia.

His argument started convincingly enough, with a reminder that this crop has achieved more than any previous incarnation of the Red Devils. “In 2016 we were not the golden generation,” he said. “The golden generation were the ones who reached the semi-finals in Mexico in 1986. Since then, this generation has become the golden generation of Belgian football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXyWo_0jURJVAr00
Romelu Lukaku missed several gilt-edged chances to put Belgium through. Photograph: Ricardo Mazalán/AP

“There is no doubt. They won the bronze medal in 2018, for four years they were No 1 in the world, 21 of them have their [Uefa] A licences, which means they will be coaching the next generation for the next 20 years. And in this time we have built a state-of-the-art training facility. They haven’t won a tournament but leaving a legacy is more important than winning a tournament.”

Sorry, what? That was all going so well until Martínez strayed into familiar BS territory with his final sentence. Finishing third at a World Cup, a nice training ground and a host of coaching qualifications is more important than winning the thing? Not sure the Argentinians who worship Diego Maradona like a deity see it that way.

Martínez was in the right place for talk of questionable legacies at least. Qatar, and by extension Fifa, has been big on sustainability at this World Cup, where only one of the eight stadiums will remain in its current form once the tournament is finished.

Lusail Stadium, the 89,000-capacity venue for the World Cup final, is being converted into shops, schools, sports facilities and health clinics. Another, made of 974 shipping containers, is being dismantled. The remaining five will have upper tiers removed and their capacities halved.

A sustainable legacy seems to be how you package it in Qatar. Martínez had talked up Belgium’s and for one bright, sustained period there was substance to his claims. But it is over now and, like the post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums, the golden generation’s standing has been much reduced.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England sweep past Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final with France

From first to last, the drum beats were relentless from the small section of Senegal supporters. They pounded in the temples of everybody present, creating an oppressive backdrop to this high-stakes occasion. It was one in which England had to show their concentration, their resilience, their quality. How they succeeded, lengthening their stride after a sticky start to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final against France on Saturday back here at Al Bayt.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Senegal reaction as Raheem Sterling leaves camp to return to UK

England swept Senegal aside in the Qatar World Cup last 16 to set up a quarter-final against France next Saturday.Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Sakascored the goals for the Three Lions, but now Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus, the current champions, pose an entirely different challenge to Gareth Southgate’s men. Mbappe hit a double, while Olivier Giroud surpassed Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer in the 3-1 victory over Poland. It was not all good news for England though, as Raheem Sterling opted to head home for a family matter, leaving his future involvement in Qatar in doubt. Follow all the reaction from England vs Senegal and build-up : Read More England stroll into World Cup quarter-finals on night where previous sides may have buckledThe future is now: Jude Bellingham is making the World Cup look easyWhy England’s wide men hold the key to beating France after Senegal masterclassRaheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
The Guardian

Raheem Sterling flying back from World Cup after armed burglary at home

Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home on Saturday night. The England forward missed the 3-0 win against Senegal in the last‑16 tie on Sunday and Gareth Southgate said it was unclear whether Sterling would return. England play France in a quarter-final on Saturday.
The Independent

Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Luka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored two quickfire goals to stun Spain and finish as...
The Guardian

Nick Fisher obituary

An award-winning writer and broadcaster, agony uncle, film critic and fanatical fisherman, Nick Fisher, who has died unexpectedly aged 63, had a varied, energetic working life. In recent years, he was well known for his work with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, with whom he wrote The River Cottage Fish Book (2007); he...
The Guardian

The Guardian

522K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy